Global stock exchanges call for crackdown on tokenized stocks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 03:28
U
U$0.01224-26.48%
GET
GET$0.009927-0.48%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01244-11.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018685-8.79%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000029+26.08%

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

A coalition of the world’s leading stock exchanges has urged regulators to crack down on tokenized stocks, warning that blockchain-based assets could threaten investor protection and market stability.

In a letter sent on August 22 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Crypto Task Force, the European Securities and Markets Authority, and the International Organization of Securities Commissions’ Fintech Task Force, the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) said tokenized equities mimic shares without conferring legal ownership or shareholder rights.

Reuters, which reviewed the letter, reported that the WFE described the tokens as imitations of listed equities that could mislead investors and expose issuing companies to reputational fallout if the products collapse. The trade group said some issuers have already voiced concerns about their shares being replicated without consent.

Tokenized equities allow investors to buy digital tokens that track the value of a company’s shares, but unlike traditional stockholders, token buyers do not gain voting rights or protections under securities law.

As Jamie Alcock argued in the Financial Times earlier this month, these instruments provide only “synthetic exposure” to underlying assets rather than enforceable ownership. Proponents argue the tokens could lower trading costs and enable around-the-clock markets, but regulators have repeatedly stressed that securities laws still apply.

Platforms such as Robinhood and Coinbase have begun experimenting with these offerings, with Robinhood launching tokenized equities for European customers earlier this year and Coinbase seeking U.S. regulatory approval.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/global-stock-exchanges-call-for-crackdown

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ETHZilla Announces $250M Share Buyback While Holding Half-Billion in Ethereum – Here’s Why

ETHZilla Announces $250M Share Buyback While Holding Half-Billion in Ethereum – Here’s Why

NASDAQ-listed Ethereum treasury firm ETHZilla approved a $250 million share repurchase program and disclosed holdings of 102,237 ETH valued at approximately $489 million. The post ETHZilla Announces $250M Share Buyback While Holding Half-Billion in Ethereum – Here’s Why appeared first on Coinspeaker.
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,371.36-9.22%
WHY
WHY$0.000000029+1.75%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/08/26 04:17
Share
Invest in the Best Crypto to Buy Today: BullZilla, Pepe, and Bonk – Why BullZilla is About to Change the Meme Coin Game?

Invest in the Best Crypto to Buy Today: BullZilla, Pepe, and Bonk – Why BullZilla is About to Change the Meme Coin Game?

BullZilla ($BZIL) presale launches on August 29, 2025, at $0.00527. Learn why BullZilla is the best crypto to buy today for exponential returns compared to Pepe and Bonk.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00216651-7.70%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01789-5.89%
Bonk
BONK$0.0000197-11.89%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/26 04:30
Share
Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

PANews reported on June 19 that Fireblocks, a digital asset infrastructure provider, released the "State of Stablecoins in 2025" report, stating that 49% of institutions around the world have used
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606-5.60%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:54
Share

Trending News

More

ETHZilla Announces $250M Share Buyback While Holding Half-Billion in Ethereum – Here’s Why

Invest in the Best Crypto to Buy Today: BullZilla, Pepe, and Bonk – Why BullZilla is About to Change the Meme Coin Game?

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before

US DOJ files to seize $225M in crypto tied to pig butchering schemes