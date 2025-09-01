Global stocks slump as dollar hits five-week low and gold climbs

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/01 17:10
Notcoin
NOT$0.001751-2.23%

Global stocks slumped Monday as Asia and Europe saw scattered losses, the dollar dropped to a five-week low, the euro retreated, and gold climbed to levels not seen since April.

In Asia, traders reacted to the mixed batch of factory data from China. A private gauge of manufacturing activity (the RatingDog index) came in at 50.5 for August, barely signaling growth.

That was a slight improvement from July’s 49.5. But the government’s own official PMI, released a day earlier, stayed stuck under 50 at 49.4, up marginally from the previous 49.3. Both readings showed China’s factory sector is far from recovering in full.

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s two-day security summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged member nations to “strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence.” Speaking at the opening session, Xi said the group should reject what he described as a “Cold War mentality.”

Hang Seng rallies, but Japan and Korea slide

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong closed 2.17% higher at 25,617.42, led by a strong showing from Alibaba Group, which jumped 18.58%. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group surged 9.53% and WuXi Biologics rose 8.37%. On the mainland, the CSI 300 gained 0.6% and ended the session at 4,523.71, despite volatile trade.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 1.24% to 42,188.79, weighed down by semiconductor losses. Advantest lost 7.92%, Disco Corporation dropped 7.71%, and Socionext fell 6.32%. The broader Topix also declined 0.39%, finishing at 3,063.19.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi lost 1.35%, ending at 3,142.93, while the Kosdaq slipped 1.49% to 785. Australia wasn’t spared either. The S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.51%, closing at 8,927.70. Only India bucked the trend. The Nifty 50 gained 0.66% and the BSE Sensex climbed 0.6% as of early afternoon.

Trump tariffs overturned as European indexes hold steady

In the U.S., Trump took a legal hit on Friday after a Federal Appeals Court ruled that his 2023 “reciprocal tariffs” breached presidential authority. The court declared the sweeping levies on imports from dozens of nations unlawful.

Wall Street had ended last week in the red. The S&P 500 fell 0.64% to 6,460.26 but still locked in its fourth straight monthly gain. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.15% to 21,455.55, and the Dow Jones gave up 92.02 points to close at 45,544.88.

All three indexes responded to new inflation readings that showed price pressures remain stubborn. U.S. markets stayed closed Monday for Labor Day.

In Europe, stocks stayed mostly flat. Spain’s IBEX 35 slipped 0.25% to 14,898.5. The UK’s FTSE 100 added 0.27%, finishing at 9,212.53. Germany’s DAX rose 0.53% to 24,028.09, France’s CAC 40 added 0.44% to 7,737.67, and the STOXX600 ended up 0.39% at 552.31.

Currency markets saw the dollar continue its slide. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index dropped to 97.618, losing 0.16% on the day and notching a 2.2% monthly fall. The euro traded at 1.172, up 0.334%, while the pound sterling gained 0.18% to hit 1.353.

The euro/yen moved to 172.4, and the euro/sterling pair reached 0.866. The dollar/yen cross stayed flat at 147.00 after August’s 2.5% drop.

Meanwhile, the yuan held steady near a 10-month high at 7.1326 per dollar. Central bank support and a strong stock market inside China helped stabilize the currency, even though the wider economy is still wobbling. The People’s Bank of China continued setting firm daily fixings, giving investors a signal that it won’t let the yuan slide further for now.

In metals, gold rallied hard. Spot prices hit $3,486.86 per ounce, rising 1.2% as of 0641 GMT. Futures for December delivery moved up 1.1% to $3,554.60. The gains came as traders placed bigger bets on a Fed rate cut this month. Silver broke $40 for the first time since 2011, hitting $40.56. Platinum jumped 1.5% to $1,384.68. Palladium gained 0.8%, reaching $1,118.06.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

MIT Professor Winston breaks down effective speaking into actionable techniques backed by research. Key takeaways: eliminate all distractions (phones/laptops kill retention), never start with jokes unless you're already charismatic, lead with clear promises about what the audience will gain. Use his 5S framework to make ideas stick: Symbol (visual anchor), Slogan (memorable phrase), Surprise (unexpected twist), Salient idea (what truly lodges in memory), and Story (humans are wired for narratives). For slides: 40+ point fonts, strip everything non-essential, text should supplement not duplicate your words. End strong with a memorable phrase, salute, or parting wish—never just "thank you." Bottom line: if you want your ideas to change the world, you need to be known, because famous parents get their "idea children" better opportunities.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00210293-1.43%
GET
GET$0.008-13.12%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000061-1.61%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/01 13:44
Share
6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

The post 6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum and Solana are seen as the top “blue chip” altcoins with strong links to the Trump family Chainlink, XRP, and ADA are gaining relevance through direct engagement with US policymakers Political narratives are creating a unique catalyst for these six altcoins in a weak market While the broader crypto market pulls back, a handful of altcoins with direct links to Donald Trump and the White House are getting a second look from traders. According to Altcoin Buzz, these six tokens have a unique political narrative that could set them apart, regardless of short-term market weakness. The Blue Chips: Ethereum and Solana Lead Even at the top of the market, the Trump connection is strong. Why is Ethereum considered a “Trump Coin”? Ethereum remains the strongest White House-linked asset, largely due to frequent promotion by Trump’s family, particularly Eric Trump. This has fueled speculation that ETH is a core long-term holding for the family, making it a key beneficiary of any pro-crypto government policy.  At press time, Ethereum trades at $4,404, down 0.86% on the day and over 6% in the past week. Despite short-term weakness, the consistent visibility of ETH in Trump’s orbit makes it a leading beneficiary of potential government-driven crypto adoption. What’s Solana’s connection? Alongside Ethereum, Solana has also captured attention. Trump previously used the Solana network to launch political memecoins, and the launch of the Trump-backed USD1 stablecoin on Solana.  Solana trades at $199, reflecting a weekly decline of just 2.49%, signaling relative strength compared to peers. Chainlink, XRP, and Cardano in Policy Conversations Chainlink has emerged as a government partner by integrating official U.S. economic data feeds, a move that underscores its practical utility. Despite this milestone, LINK trades at $22.93, losing more than 11% over the past week.  Nevertheless, its central role in blockchain…
U
U$0.0148-16.90%
SIX
SIX$0.02124-1.11%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004568-2.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:52
Share
The total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded $80 billion

The total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded $80 billion

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded 80 billion US dollars, more than twice PayPal's latest
Moonveil
MORE$0.1017-0.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662-11.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 11:12
Share

Trending News

More

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

The total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded $80 billion

Convano increased its holdings by 155 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 519.93 bitcoins.

Trump-Backed WLFI to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Much Higher Than Expected?