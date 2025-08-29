GlobalFoundries Confirms CHIPS Act Funding Comes Without US Equity Stake

By: Coincentral
2025/08/29 00:59
U
U$0.009-7.69%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04108+4.05%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.00068+1.49%

TLDRs:

  • GlobalFoundries receives CHIPS Act funding tied to milestones, no US equity stake involved.
  • Intel’s CHIPS Act grants converted to equity; GlobalFoundries retains independence.
  • GlobalFoundries’ $16B investment spans ten years, including $3B for research.
  • CHIPS Act targets U.S. semiconductor capacity growth amid geopolitical concerns.

GlobalFoundries, the US-based semiconductor manufacturer, has clarified that its CHIPS Act funding does not involve an equity stake for the U.S. government.

The announcement was made at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, where CFO John Hollister emphasized that the funding is strictly linked to achieving specific project milestones.

This distinction comes in the wake of recent U.S. government moves to take a 10% stake in Intel through CHIPS Act grants, as well as agreements with Nvidia and AMD that involve revenue sharing from their China operations. Unlike Intel, which faced financial pressures prompting equity conversion, GlobalFoundries’ funding structure signals a stronger financial position and negotiating leverage.

$16 Billion Investment in U.S. Chip Manufacturing

Earlier this year, GlobalFoundries raised its planned investment to $16 billion, earmarking $1 billion for capital spending and $3 billion for advanced chip research.

These funds are intended to support expansions at its fabrication plants in New York and Vermont, including the conversion of the Vermont facility to produce gallium nitride (GaN) chips, known for their energy efficiency compared to traditional silicon.

The research portion will focus on specialized technologies such as chip packaging, silicon photonics for quantum computing, and GaN applications for electric vehicles and AI servers. This decade-long investment demonstrates GlobalFoundries’ commitment to strengthening its multi-client, multi-technology strategy.

Milestone-Based Funding Reflects Financial Health

Analysts highlight the contrast between Intel and GlobalFoundries’ CHIPS Act arrangements. Intel’s grants-to-equity conversion points to its weakened financial position, offering temporary relief but not resolving competitive challenges against Nvidia and AMD.

By contrast, GlobalFoundries’ milestone-based approach allows the company to maintain operational independence while securing government support.

This flexible strategy allows the U.S. government to mitigate risk, taking stakes in companies that need financial support while supporting healthier firms through performance-based grants. It also underscores the tailored nature of CHIPS Act funding, which adjusts to each company’s strategic needs and financial stability.

CHIPS Act Supports U.S. Competitiveness

The CHIPS Act aims to address critical vulnerabilities in global semiconductor supply, where over 70% of production occurs in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and China. By 2032, U.S. advanced logic manufacturing capacity is projected to grow from 0% in 2022 to 28% of global capacity, marking the largest planned expansion worldwide.

The legislation is also driven by market forecasts showing that data centers will account for over half of semiconductor spending by 2030. Domestic manufacturing capacity is increasingly critical for economic security and technological sovereignty. GlobalFoundries’ milestone-based investment contributes to this national effort while allowing the company to pursue specialized, differentiated technologies rather than competing directly with leading-edge players like TSMC and Samsung.

That said, GlobalFoundries’ CHIPS Act funding approach illustrates a strategic evolution for both the company and the U.S. semiconductor industry. By linking government support to measurable milestones rather than equity, the company maintains independence, strengthens U.S. production capacity, and positions itself for sustainable growth over the next decade.

The post GlobalFoundries Confirms CHIPS Act Funding Comes Without US Equity Stake appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts believe Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading below its fair value as its price volatility falls to historic lows, narrowing the asset's risk-read more
Bitcoin
BTC$111,898.59+0.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10232+1.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:22
Share
NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

TLDR Q1 revenue reached $1.56 billion, up 1% YoY, beating expectations. All-flash array revenue rose 6% to $893 million, securing #1 market share. Public cloud services grew 33% YoY excluding Spot. Record cash flow from operations hit $673 million, free cash flow $620 million. Shares dropped 6% after a cautious Q2 outlook. NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: [...] The post NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07545+1.16%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4081+5.39%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02532+0.15%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/29 02:36
Share
Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Aave Labs heeft met de lancering van Horizon een nieuwe mijlpaal gezet in de samensmelting van traditionele financiële markten en DeFi. Het platform maakt het voor instellingen mogelijk om stablecoins te lenen tegen reële activa zoals tokenized Treasuries, obligaties en andere gereguleerde financiële producten. Daarmee geeft Aave een duidelijke richting aan de toekomst van institutionele stablecoin leningen en het bredere gebruik van RWA’s in de blockchain wereld. Het doel van Horizon Horizon is gebouwd op een versie van Aave V3 en combineert strikte compliance met de openheid en compatibiliteit van DeFi. Waar instellingen doorgaans geconfronteerd worden met zware regulatoire eisen, biedt Horizon een hybride structuur. Aan de ene kant moeten uitgevers van tokenized assets voldoen aan strenge checks. Hierdoor kunnen USDC, RLUSD en Aave’s eigen GHO vrij gebruikt worden binnen het DeFi ecosysteem. Volgens Aave oprichter Stani Kulechov draait Horizon om het ontsluiten van de waarde van tokenized collateral op institutionele schaal. Met meer dan 25 miljard dollar aan bestaande RWA’s op de blockchain wil Horizon deze activa transformeren van passieve tokens naar liquide onderpanden die echte bruikbaarheid hebben in de DeFi-markten. Grote partnerschappen als basis Aave Labs heeft Horizon niet alleen gelanceerd, maar meteen geïntegreerd in de traditionele financiële infrastructuur. Partners zijn onder meer Circle, Chainlink, Centrifuge, Superstate, VanEck, WisdomTree, Hamilton Lane en Securitize. Deze instellingen brengen samen een breed aanbod aan tokenized producten, waaronder Amerikaanse staatsobligaties, kortlopende yield fondsen en tokenized treasuries. The Horizon RWA market by Aave Labs is live. pic.twitter.com/veUi9quMxs — Aave (@aave) August 27, 2025 Chainlink speelt een belangrijke rol met zijn SmartData infrastructuur. Met on chain NAV rapportages, Proof of Reserves en SmartAUM worden de waarden van tokenized fondsen realtime gevalideerd. Dit maakt het mogelijk om geautomatiseerde leningen aan te bieden die altijd gebaseerd zijn op actuele data. Daarmee wordt de transparantie verhoogd. Gevolgen voor institutionele stablecoin leningen Met Horizon wordt een belangrijke drempel voor institutionele partijen weggenomen. Tot nu toe waren DeFi leningen grotendeels afhankelijk van crypto native assets zoals ETH of BTC, die vaak te volatiel zijn om te voldoen aan de eisen van grote financiële instellingen. Door veilige en gereguleerde RWA’s als onderpand in te zetten, krijgen instellingen toegang tot voorspelbare liquiditeit en 24/7 lending mogelijkheden. Dit versterkt niet alleen hun vertrouwen in blockchain technologie, maar vergroot ook de aantrekkelijkheid van stablecoin markten op wereldschaal. Impact op integratie van RWA in DeFi De waarde van RWA’s op de blockchain groeit snel, maar tot nu toe waren deze activa vaak geïsoleerd. Horizon verandert dit landschap fundamenteel. Door tokenized Treasuries en vergelijkbare producten bruikbaar te maken als actief onderpand, worden ze direct gekoppeld aan DeFi markten. Dit vermindert de afhankelijkheid van volatiele crypto activa, verdiept liquiditeits pools en schept vertrouwen bij instellingen die tot nu toe terughoudend waren. Volgens Sergey Nazarov, mede-oprichter van Chainlink, luidt Horizon een nieuw hoofdstuk in voor DeFi. Het verbindt toonaangevende financiële instellingen met blockchain-native infrastructuur. Aave Labs rolls out Horizon – Institutional borrowing vs tokenized Treasurys, CLOs – Borrow USDC, RLUSD, GHO w/ predictable liquidity – Powered by Chainlink Onchain NAV – Partners: Circle, VanEck, Centrifuge, WisdomTree + more More: https://t.co/nZOLXF1w4W pic.twitter.com/J5LXn2Y1bL — Fomos News (@fomos_news) August 27, 2025 Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01626+0.30%
Wormhole
W$0.07745+7.15%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,898.59+0.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:31
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Top Crypto to Buy Now: Why Pepeto Leads the Best Memecoins for the Bull Run

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi