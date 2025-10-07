GLXY Jumps 8% as Galaxy Digital Launches Retail Platform

GalaxyOne enables retail investors to earn interest on cash and trade cryptocurrencies and stocks.

Crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ: GLXY; TSX: GLXY) shares rose 8% to $39 on Monday, Oct. 6, following the launch of GalaxyOne – a new platform that allows U.S.-based investors to earn interest on cash and trade crypto and stocks in one place.

Specifically, the platform offers 8% annual percentage yield (APY) to accredited investors through Galaxy Premium Yield, and 4% APY on cash deposits insured up to $250,000 through Cross River Bank, according to a press release viewed by The Defiant.

GalaxyOne also offers trading of major digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Paxos Gold (PAXG), as well as commission-free trading of U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Galaxy said yields from the Premium Yield product are generated through its institutional lending business. The offering has a $25,000 minimum, with a $1 million cap per investor and a $250 million total limit.

The launch marks Galaxy’s move into the retail market, expanding beyond its base of institutional clients to reach everyday investors who want access to both traditional and digital assets.

“We’ve spent years building institutional-quality infrastructure to serve the world’s most sophisticated investors. Now, we’re extending that edge to individuals,” said Mike Novogratz, founder and CEO of Galaxy. “Importantly, GalaxyOne advances our mission of becoming a full-spectrum financial services provider that builds trusted, regulated, and accessible products for all market segments.”

The launch reflects a broader trend of both decentralized finance (DeFi) and centralized finance (CeFi) firms developing “super apps” that combine multiple financial services within a single platform.

This “bundle” model was popularized in Asia through platforms like WeChat, and in the U.S., it has been adopted by firms such as Coinbase and Robinhood, as well as social media platforms like X, formerly Twitter.

“As technology reshapes how people invest, expectations are clear: more yield, easier access from a single platform, and opportunities that extend beyond traditional boundaries,” said Zac Prince, Managing Director at Galaxy. “GalaxyOne delivers exactly that: a unified opportunity to earn yield on cash, trade crypto, and access U.S. equities, all supported by Galaxy’s financial discipline, institutional oversight, and professional team trusted by some of the world’s most sophisticated institutions.”

Galaxy Digital, founded in 2009, went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2020 and on the NASDAQ in May 2025. The company currently has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion.