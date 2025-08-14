GMX finalizes $44M payout to GLP holders affected by V1 exploit

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/14 11:56
GMX
GMX$14.55-4.02%

GMX has concluded its ~$44 million compensation plan for GMX Liquidity Provider holders on Arbitrum impacted by the July V1 vulnerability.

Summary
  • GMX completed a ~$44M GLP holder compensation plan after July’s V1 exploit.
  • Payouts were in GLV tokens with DAO treasury support and retention incentives.
  • GMX V2 remained unaffected and continues to see strong trading activity.

The update was shared on X by GMX (GMX) on Aug. 13, following the protocol’s final distribution round. The platform fully reimbursed affected wallets and offered incentives to retain distributed funds. 

Distribution finalizes recovery from July exploit

The exploit, detected on July 9, targeted a re-entrancy flaw in GMX V1’s GLP pool. This enabled an attacker to manipulate short average prices for Bitcoin (BTC) and drain roughly $42 million in assets.

GMX halted GLP trading, minting, and redemption on Arbitrum (ARB) and Avalanche (AVAX), later negotiating the return of ~$37.5 million under a white-hat bounty arrangement. The attacker retained about $5 million.

https://twitter.com/gmx_io/status/1955635464398147712?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

The completed plan, approved via a community Snapshot vote, distributed GLV, or GMX Liquidity Vault tokens, to eligible GLP holders. Similar to GLP’s pre-exploit composition, these vaults contain approximately 25% Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), 25% Ethereum (ETH), and 50% stablecoins.

The GMX DAO provided $500,000 in retention incentives to holders who held GLV for three months, while also using its treasury to cover a $2 million shortfall. GLP held by the white-hat, representing 29% of the supply, was burned to restore proportional value.

GMX V2 continues unaffected

GMX V2, which was not impacted by the incident, has maintained rising volumes and liquidity since the exploit. The DAO is working on tailored recovery solutions for decentralized finance protocols that integrated GLP, with GLP redemptions expected to resume in about 10 days.

The exploit caused GMX’s token price to fall by up to 28% before partially recovering. Total value locked dropped from $480 million to $409 million, but has recovered sharply to over $600 million as of press time. With V1 paused and set for eventual sunset, GMX’s focus is shifting entirely to its V2 infrastructure.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.467-3.78%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.94-5.02%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004041-7.27%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.94%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-3.57%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M