GOAT Foundation unveils tokenomics for $GOATED token launch

The GOAT Foundation recently announced the details for its token generation event for $GOATED. The token is meant to support the network by serving as a reward mechanism and a governance token.

Nearly 40% of the 1 billion $GOATED supply will go to the ecosystem’s mining rewards pool, while the remaining tokens will be allocated across team members, early supporters, the on-chain treasury, and community incentives such as airdrops.

The Bitcoin ZKRollup GOAT Network has recently launched its own foundation to support the network in aiming to advance the Bitcoin ecosystem by scaling BTC performance and providing BTC yield while maintaining native BTC security. The independent entity has been dubbed the GOAT Foundation.

Alongside the launch of GOAT Foundation, the network has revealed more details regarding the upcoming token generation event for its native token launch. Although the GOAT Foundation has yet to reveal an official release date, signs point to a release in the later half of 2025.

According to the official announcement, the $GOATED token will be used to unlock key utilities across the GOAT network ecosystem. The token will be used for staking or locking to enhance BTC (BTC) yield rates, providing mining rewards and incentivizing developers among other use cases.

In addition, $GOATED holders will be able to propose and vote on decisions regarding the GOAT Network. Stakers of $GOATED will also be able to increase their chances of being chosen to become sequencers, which directly earn them BTC transaction fees. This initiative is meant to incentivize users and node operators to engage with the $GOATED token.

The largest portion of $GOATED will be allocated to the GOAT ecosystem mining pool. Nearly 40% of the total 1 billion $GOATED token supply will be used to facilitate the network’s mining rewards pool, which will include sequencer mining, zk proof verification, and a share for ecosystem contributors.

The GOAT Network is the first Bitcoin ecosystem blockchain to introduce a decentralized sequencer model. This means that instead of having one entity controlling network operations, the control and revenue is spread out across a network of sequencer node operators. They will then rewarded in both BTC and $GOATED tokens.

Rewards in $GOATED will also be distributed across different parties linked to the zk Proof verification process as well as builders on the ecosystem.

“Mining Pool rewards are earmarked for both dApp builders and users, via activities ranging from providing liquidity to staking, farming to borrowing and lending, and more,” wrote the network in its statement.

Around 23% of the tokens will be distributed to the team, contributors, future employees and key partners as well as advisors. These tokens will be subjected to a 12-month cliff, followed by an 18-month linear vesting period.

Early supporters of the ecosystem will receive 15.58% of the token supply, which is also subjected to a cliff and vesting period. Around 15% of the tokens will be used to fund the on-chain treasury, which will be aimed at funding initiatives, liquidity provision, ecosystem incentives.

GOAT Foundation’s native token, $GOATED, will mainly be used for the ecosystem’s reward pool and governance | Source: GOAT Network

As much as 7% of the 1 billion token supply will be reserved for airdrops, which will be unlocked based on prior snapshots, incentivizing user adoption and community participation.

According to the announcement, 10.43% of $GOATED’s lifetime supply of 1 billion tokens will be unlocked on launch day. This means that as much as 100.43 million tokens will be unlocked and tradeable on TGE.