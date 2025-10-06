Goblintown announces the launch of the GobStrategy deflation strategy

PANews reported on October 6 that the NFT project Goblintown announced on the X platform that it will launch the GobStrategy deflation strategy at 12 noon Eastern Time.
According to the announcement, the Goblintown team will use its entire 1% team allocation to purchase and destroy NFT Strategies goblins, which are placed at 1.2x the price. The project will directly destroy the purchased Goblintown NFTs, immediately entering a deflationary state for the entire NFT collection. In addition, each destroyed goblin NFT carries with it an allotment of 500,000 $GOB tokens, which will be distributed over the next two years and will also be destroyed.
