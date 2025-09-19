Godot 4.4 Dev 6 - CollisionShape3D Debug Color Customization and More

Safety goggles on, people! Features and Quality-of-Life are being integrated at blinding speeds; precautions must be taken to view them head-on. Once secure, we can dive into what’s shaping up to be one of the final development snapshots before 4.4-beta builds roll out!
\ Keep in mind that while we try to make sure each dev snapshot is stable enough for general testing, this is by definition a pre-release piece of software. Be sure to make frequent backups, or use a version control system such as Git, to preserve your projects in case of corruption or data loss.
\ Jump to the Downloads section, and give it a spin right now, or continue reading to learn more about improvements in this release. You can also try the Web editor, XR editor, or the Android editor for this release (join the Android editor testing group to get access to pre-release builds).
\ Here are highlights of a few new features in dev 6 that you might find particularly exciting!
Previously, adjusting the view of a
Camera3D in a scene could be a chore to handle. It required activating the camera you wanted to preview, and then reverting it back if it wasn’t the main camera. You could pin a preview of a camera in a dedicated viewport, but that meant reducing the real-estate of your main viewport.
\ Now, with Haoyu Qiu’s feature (GH-90778), every selected 3D camera shows a preview inside the inspector. No switching cameras needed to preview anymore.
3D collision shapes now have parity with their 2D counterparts with the newly added
debug_color and
debug_fill properties, which lets you customize the appearance of debug collision shapes in the editor, or at runtime if “Visible Collision Shapes” is enabled in the Debug menu. Thanks to first-time contributor BattyBovine for implementing this much-requested proposal (GH-90644).
Godot added support for CSG, or Constructive Solid Geometry, back in 3.1. This is a great tool for rapidly prototyping level geometry or even simple props and characters by combining 3D primitives with various boolean operations (union, intersection, subtraction).
\ Our implementation suffered from a number of bugs and stability issues, with no dedicated maintainer to tackle them. Thankfully, a great open source library has been released since then which can be used as a well-maintained replacement for our CSG internals: Emmett Lalish’s Manifold.
\ Ernest Lee did an amazing work implementing Manifold in Godot, with help from Emmett to ensure that the library fits our requirements (GH-94321). As this is a fairly big change to how Godot’s CSG works internally (but with minimal impact on the user API), you might notice differences in your projects using CSG. Please report any change that appears to have a negative impact on your usage.
First-time contributor cherry implemented the long-requested support for runtime loading of WAV files (GH-93831). This adds parity with OGG Vorbis audio tracks, and will be a welcome addition for users who want to load user-generated content at runtime (including non-game audio applications).
[0, 1]
Have you ever wished that you could edit a
Curve in a domain that goes beyond the normalized
[0, 1] range? ocean finally got their implementation of this feature merged (GH-67857), which should give you greater flexibility in how to map your functions and data to Godot’s ubiquitous Curve resource.
Tool creators, Adam Scott cooked a little something that could be interesting for you. A brand new API lets you create and dispose of temporary files. Handy if you need to write content on disk, but without worrying about polluting user data. These temporary files and directories even dispose of themselves after use by default. For more information, see (GH-98397).
There are too many exciting changes to list them all here, but here’s a curated selection:
AudioStreamWAV (GH-93831).
get_playback_position returning
0 right after calling
seek (GH-99759).
store_* methods (GH-78289).
*.uid files for JSON, certificates, and translations (GH-99540).
\n and strip line break from the end of string returned by
OS::read_string_from_stdin/
OS::get_stdin_string (GH-99542).
OS::has_feature() skipping custom features (GH-99864).
OS::get_temp_dir(),
FileAccess::create_temp(), and
DirAccess::create_temp()) (GH-98397).
[0, 1] (GH-67857).
extension_list.cfg (GH-97216).
INITIZATION_LEVEL_CORE (GH-98862).
FileDialog filtering case insensitive (GH-85789).
_draw (GH-97328).
SubViewportContainer config for drag-and-drop target locations (GH-99270, GH-99691).
NavMeshQueries3D::polygons_get_closest_point_info performance (GH-97928).
StreamPeer and
FileAccess (GH-97716).
GodotSpace3D::test_body_motion() not setting
local_shape (GH-99901).
DisplayServer.beep (GH-99371).
RenderForwardClustered::_setup_render_pass_uniform_set by reducing Vector allocations (GH-94368).
item_shadow_mask (GH-98835).
SCREEN_UV to be used in light function of spatial shader (GH-94981).
114 contributors submitted 259 improvements for this new snapshot. See our interactive changelog for the complete list of changes since the previous 4.4-dev5 snapshot.
\ This release is built from commit
1f47e4c4e.
Download Godot 4.4 dev6
\ Standard build includes support for GDScript and GDExtension.
\ .NET build (marked as
mono) includes support for C#, as well as GDScript and GDExtension.
\ While engine maintainers try their best to ensure that each preview snapshot and release candidate is stable, this is by definition a pre-release piece of software. Be sure to make frequent backups, or use a version control system such as Git, to preserve your projects in case of corruption or data loss.
With every release we accept that there are going to be various issues, which have already been reported but haven’t been fixed yet. See the GitHub issue tracker for a complete list of known bugs.
\ Here are some known regressions introduced in this snapshot:
As a tester, we encourage you to open bug reports if you experience issues with this release. Please check the existing issues on GitHub first, using the search function with relevant keywords, to ensure that the bug you experience is not already known.
\ In particular, any change that would cause a regression in your projects is very important to report (e.g. if something that worked fine in previous 4.x releases, but no longer works in this snapshot).
Godot is a non-profit, open source game engine developed by hundreds of contributors on their free time, as well as a handful of part or full-time developers hired thanks to generous donations from the Godot community. A big thank you to everyone who has contributed their time or their financial support to the project!
\ If you’d like to support the project financially and help us secure our future hires, you can do so using the Godot Development Fund platform managed by Godot Foundation. There are also several alternative ways to donate which you may find more suitable.
