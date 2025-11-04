Going For Huma Finance Vanguard On Solana

it keeps getting better with Huma Finance. I’ve just received my Season 1 HUMA rewards, and my Vanguard badge is scheduled to activate on Christmas Day! Sounds like the perfect holiday surprise.

But the momentum doesn’t stop there. Season Two is already underway, and my stables are back in action, earning Feathers while the flywheel keeps turning on Solana. The design is clever, as participation compounds over time, making the system feel alive and rewarding from one season to the next.

What excites me most is how this ties into the bigger vision of the Hana Network. Hana is building the credit layer for the onchain economy, connecting liquidity to real yield opportunities in a sustainable way.

Instead of relying on purely speculative loops, it channels capital into credit markets that actually work, creating a more resilient foundation for decentralized finance.

Huma Finance sits right at the centre of this flywheel! What’s there for users? Hana is distributing rewards, activating badges, and giving users a tangible sense of progress, while Hana provides the rails for undercollateralized credit at scale.

Together we’re shaping what the future of DeFi could look like! We are part of an ecosystem where social trust, liquidity, and yield all reinforce each other.