Going online tonight, 20 questions and answers will help you understand the governance model of the Trump family project WLFI

Last weekend, the dispute between World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and Aave over their proposed token sale garnered significant market attention. The two parties were locked in a tussle over the 7% profit sharing agreement. A week later, WLFI is set to launch its first token claim and trading on September 1st. So, what exactly is the governance model of this Trump-backed crypto project? Below, Odaily will delve deeper into the details through 20 official FAQs:

General governance issues

1. How to participate in WLF protocol governance?

The sole purpose of WLFI is to participate in the governance of World Liberty Financial (referred to as the "WLF Protocol"). Therefore, the community is expected to actively participate in the proposals, discussions and voting on WLF Protocol governance matters. If you do not intend to participate, please do not purchase the token.

Proposal Questions

2. How can I participate in discussions on potential proposals?

Proposals will be discussed on the " Forum ," where community members must register for an account to participate. It's important to note that the Forum is not limited to WLFI token holders; anyone with an account can participate. While the Forum serves as a venue for discussing potential WLF protocol governance initiatives and conducting pre-vote "temperature checks," no actual token voting will occur on the Forum, and no actions on the Forum will determine the outcome of a vote. Some discussions on the Forum may be purely social in nature.

3. How to submit a formal voting proposal?

Formal proposals are made through Snapshot, and any user who owns and holds voting-capable WLFI tokens can create a proposal. World Liberty Financial will screen proposals before Snapshot voting begins and reserves the right to reject any proposal if, if implemented, it would constitute or create an unreasonable risk of violating legal requirements (including contractual obligations) or a security risk, as defined in the WLF Charter. These decisions are final and at the sole discretion of World Liberty Financial.

4. What happens after I submit my proposal?

Once a proposal is submitted, it enters a community review phase. During this period, all WLFI holders can review the proposal, provide feedback, and discuss its implementation. There is no minimum discussion period, but the voting period for a specific proposal is typically two weeks, which World Liberty Financial may adjust based on specific circumstances.

5. How to prevent spam proposals?

World Liberty Financial screens proposals and may reject any it deems to be potentially spam. Eventually, through the governance process, additional screening measures may be created to allow users to submit proposals directly.

Voting issues

6. How to vote?

Once a proposal is approved by a vote, a "snapshot" of token holders occurs. Token holders holding tokens are eligible to vote. Most proposals will be subject to single-choice voting (either up or down), but in some cases (for example, if a proposal could have more than two possible outcomes), ranked-choice voting may be used.

To participate in Snapshot voting, one must own WLFI tokens and maintain custody of them in a way that allows a wallet or similar application to connect to Snapshot. Snapshot voting allows for off-chain voting (to avoid voters paying gas fees), with voting results stored and verifiable on-chain.

7. How do I know if a proposal can be voted on?

Proposals are typically posted on the Snapshot forum, where formal proposals can be submitted and viewed in snapshots, but one must register on the forum to receive information about voting proposals.

8. How long will voting be open?

The voting period for proposals is typically two weeks, but World Liberty Financial may change this in certain circumstances.

9. Is there a limit on the number of tokens that can be used to vote?

Yes. In addition to the voting limit of 5,000,000,000 tokens per token holder (5% of the total supply), any Treasury tokens (i.e. tokens owned by World Liberty Financial) cannot be used for voting.

10. Can WLFI tokens be transferred?

WLFI is currently non-transferable and non-resalable. WLFI holders approved a proposal in July 2025 to allow for the transfer of WLFI tokens. It is expected that WLFI will unlock a portion of the WLFI tokens sold to early purchasers according to an unlocking schedule, making them tradable. The remaining WLFI tokens sold to early supporters will be subject to a second community vote to determine the unlocking and release schedule. The unlocking schedule for founders, advisors, and other personnel is expected to remain non-transferable and, in all cases, be subject to a longer unlocking schedule. World Liberty Financial reserves the right to determine the timing and eligibility requirements for unlocking WLFI tokens at its sole discretion.

11. What happens if I don’t vote?

If you don’t participate in discussions, proposals, and voting, you won’t be able to use the functionality of the WLFI token and miss out on opportunities to help shape the future of the WLF protocol and participate in the WLFI community.

12. What is the approval threshold for voting?

Proposals will require an initial minimum quorum of 1,000,000,000 WLFI tokens voted in favor and a majority of WLFI tokens voted in favor for passage, though these thresholds may be adjusted as the governance process progresses.

13. What happens if a token holder holds more than 5,000,000,000 WLFI tokens?

World Liberty Financial aims to embody distributed governance and has therefore decided to limit the voting power of individual token holders. Wallets holding more than 5% of the total token supply (i.e., 5,000,000,000 or more WLFI tokens) will have their voting power capped at 5,000,000,000 tokens. Furthermore, if an individual is found to hold more than 5,000,000,000 WLFI tokens across multiple wallets or addresses, measures will be implemented to ensure that individual's voting power is capped at 5,000,000,000 tokens, regardless of the number of addresses or wallets used to control their total WLFI token supply. Early contributors and service providers holding more than 5% of the token supply have been informed of their ownership and affiliation status.

14. What is the difference between the total token supply, unissued token supply, and voting token supply?

The total token supply refers to the total number of tokens ever issued and is fixed at 100 billion.

The Unissued Token Supply is the Total Token Supply minus the number of tokens held by WLF, including tokens sold to purchasers in the Token Sale and grants to advisors, service providers, directors, officers, and employees. The Voting Token Supply is the Unissued Token Supply minus the number of tokens held by individuals and their affiliates known to hold more than WLFI tokens.

For example, if a holder owns 7,000,000,000 WLFI tokens, they will only be able to vote 5,000,000,000 WLFI tokens, and the total supply of voting tokens will be reduced by 2,000,000,000 WLFI tokens. Because the supply of voting tokens is variable and ultimately depends on the number of WLFI tokens sold or issued, WLF reserves the right to adjust the token voting process at any time to limit it to 5% of the actual voting token supply.

15. How do I vote if I hold tokens through a third-party custodian?

Third-party custodians should be contacted to learn about their voting policies and procedures.

Proposal implementation issues

16. How are approved proposals implemented?

Once a proposal is approved in Snapshot, if the approval (or rejection) requires an on-chain platform action, the relevant multi-signature parties shall perform that action, which shall be completed within a reasonable time after the proposal's approval. Certain upgrade proposals may require extensive auditing and other security verification before they can be safely implemented within the platform, so the timeframe for implementation should be determined by the relevant multi-signature parties at their sole and reasonable discretion.

17. Under what circumstances will a passed WLFI governance proposal not be executed?

World Liberty Financial reserves the right to reject any proposed or approved proposal that, if implemented, would constitute or create an unreasonable risk of violating any law (including any contractual obligations) or create a security risk. These decisions shall be made by World Liberty Financial in its sole discretion and shall be final.

Other issues

18. Will the WLF Protocol governance platform be upgraded?

There are currently no plans for upgrades. The WLF Protocol Governance Platform may programmatically upgrade its voting process to automatically execute certain proposals or types of proposals, but it should be assumed that no future upgrades will occur. Furthermore, all parameters listed are initial platform parameters only and may change during the voting process, but such changes are not expected to cause WLF to violate any legal or contractual obligations.

19. Could WLF protocol governance be suspended if there are significant security risks or other threats?

The WLF Protocol or any related protocols may experience a "Material Adverse Event," meaning any event that prevents the WLF Protocol or any related protocols from operating in a normal, expected manner for an extended period; or a "Security Risk," meaning any event that causes the WLF Protocol to cease operating or compromises the safe use of the WLF Protocol by users. During a Material Adverse Event or Security Risk, governance control of the WLF Protocol will be exercised entirely by the multisig until normal WLF Protocol governance operations are restored. Furthermore, a "Security Multisig" responsible for WLF Protocol governance, WLF Protocol updates, Material Adverse Events, and Security Risks may be approved by token holders and WLF, and such Security Multisig will have the authority to respond to such matters.

20. Is World Liberty Financial a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO)?

World Liberty Financial, a Delaware non-stock corporation, manages the WLF protocol, which allows token holders to vote on certain WLF protocol governance decisions. The WLF protocol is not a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) or any other type of organization. Instead, it is governed and controlled by one or more multi-signers, with the number and specific signatories determined by World Liberty Financial. While WLF protocol governance may be subject to procedural changes initiated by proposals approved by voting token holders, World Liberty Financial is not bound by any such proposals or votes. WLFI token holders have no obligations to each other or to World Liberty Financial. The bylaws provide that the WLF protocol will implement certain WLF protocol governance proposals if approved by the community of WLFI token holders.