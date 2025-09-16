Gold Bug Peter Schiff Calls Bitcoin’s Rally Overdone

By: NewsBTC
2025/09/16 22:30
Peter Schiff, the outspoken gold advocate, warned that Bitcoin may be “topping out” as traders await a Federal Reserve decision this week.

According to a post on his X account, Schiff said gold and silver have broken out while Bitcoin is showing signs of losing momentum.

The comment has drawn attention because it comes just before a key Federal Reserve meeting that many expect to affect risk assets.

Market Resistance At $116,000

Bitcoin has been stuck near the $116,000 level and has not been able to push well past that mark, even after recent gains.

Based on market reports, BTC logged about a 4% rise over the past week but ran into strong resistance at roughly $116,000, which traders are watching closely. That hesitation is part of why some voices, like Schiff’s, are warning a top could be forming.

Fed Timing And The Rate Cut Question

The Federal Open Market Committee meets on September 17, and many participants are expecting a rate cut at that meeting.

Reports have linked Schiff’s warning to the timing of that move, arguing that a policy shift from the Fed could alter flows into crypto and other risk assets in ways the market does not yet fully price.

Traders are parsing both macro signals and on-chain data as they set up for what may be a volatile session.

Gold And Silver Rally

Schiff contrasted Bitcoin’s flatness with what he called strong moves in gold and silver. In his post he suggested that mining stocks have confirmed the metals’ rally, and then added that Bitcoin, by comparison, looks tired.

That blunt comparison is part of his wider message that some investors might want to re-balance into metals if the current pattern persists.

How Other Analysts See It

Not everyone agrees with the gloomier take. Some commentators point out Bitcoin’s recent weekly gains and highlight large buyers and corporate treasuries continuing to add BTC.

Others caution that calling a top is hard and that the market often gives false signals around major policy events. Still, Schiff’s tweet has widened the debate and spurred fresh calls for caution among certain traders.

Volume on rallies, whether Bitcoin can close decisively above $116,000, and the Fed’s announcement on September 17 are the near-term triggers to watch.

If BTC fails to hold support after the Fed news, some technical traders may step aside or reduce risk exposure. Conversely, a clean break above resistance would weaken the topping argument and could prompt renewed buying.

Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView

