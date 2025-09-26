The post Gold continues to attract investment flows – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold edged closer to previous record highs yesterday, while silver prices broke above $45/oz (the highest since May 2011), ING’s commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note. Demand rises for safe haven assets “The rally was driven by the broad weakness across financial markets amid growing geopolitical concerns and the outlook for the economy. Traders are also closely watching Friday’s release of the US personal consumption expenditures price index – the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. A tame inflation reading could strengthen the case for interest rate cuts and would further support the precious metals complex.” “Gold has gained almost 43% so far this year, supported by a weaker dollar, central bank buying, inflows into ETF holdings and geopolitical tensions. Total known Gold ETF holdings have increased by more than 12.8moz this year to stand at 96.2moz as of yesterday (the highest since October 2022) amid rising demand for safe haven assets.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gold-continues-to-attract-investment-flows-ing-202509260954The post Gold continues to attract investment flows – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold edged closer to previous record highs yesterday, while silver prices broke above $45/oz (the highest since May 2011), ING’s commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note. Demand rises for safe haven assets “The rally was driven by the broad weakness across financial markets amid growing geopolitical concerns and the outlook for the economy. Traders are also closely watching Friday’s release of the US personal consumption expenditures price index – the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. A tame inflation reading could strengthen the case for interest rate cuts and would further support the precious metals complex.” “Gold has gained almost 43% so far this year, supported by a weaker dollar, central bank buying, inflows into ETF holdings and geopolitical tensions. Total known Gold ETF holdings have increased by more than 12.8moz this year to stand at 96.2moz as of yesterday (the highest since October 2022) amid rising demand for safe haven assets.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gold-continues-to-attract-investment-flows-ing-202509260954

Gold continues to attract investment flows – ING

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 23:56
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016462-1.20%
MAY
MAY$0.03823+0.47%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3729+1.02%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.077+2.18%
Farcana
FAR$0.000265-10.77%

Gold edged closer to previous record highs yesterday, while silver prices broke above $45/oz (the highest since May 2011), ING’s commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.

Demand rises for safe haven assets

“The rally was driven by the broad weakness across financial markets amid growing geopolitical concerns and the outlook for the economy. Traders are also closely watching Friday’s release of the US personal consumption expenditures price index – the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. A tame inflation reading could strengthen the case for interest rate cuts and would further support the precious metals complex.”

“Gold has gained almost 43% so far this year, supported by a weaker dollar, central bank buying, inflows into ETF holdings and geopolitical tensions. Total known Gold ETF holdings have increased by more than 12.8moz this year to stand at 96.2moz as of yesterday (the highest since October 2022) amid rising demand for safe haven assets.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gold-continues-to-attract-investment-flows-ing-202509260954

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Horror Thriller ‘Bring Her Back’ Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

Horror Thriller ‘Bring Her Back’ Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

The post Horror Thriller ‘Bring Her Back’ Gets HBO Max Premiere Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jonah Wren Phillips in “Bring Her Back.” A24 Bring Her Back, a new A24 horror movie from the filmmakers of the smash hit Talk to Me, is coming soon to HBO Max. Bring Her Back opened in theaters on May 30 before debuting on digital streaming via premium video on demand on July 1. The official logline for Bring Her Back reads, “A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.” Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers Directed by twin brothers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, Bring Her Back stars Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Philips, Sally–Anne Upton, Stephen Philips, Mischa Heywood and Sally Hawkins. Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Wednesday that Bring Her Back will arrive on streaming on HBO Max on Friday, Oct. 3, and on HBO linear on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. ET. Prior to the debut of Bring Her Back on HBO on Oct. 4, the cable outlet will air the Philippou brothers’ 2022 horror hit Talk to Me. ForbesHit Horror Thriller ’28 Years Later’ Is New On Netflix This WeekBy Tim Lammers For viewers who don’t have HBO Max, the streaming platform offers three tiers: The ad-based tier costs $9.99 per month, while an ad-free tier is $16.99 per month. Additionally, an ad-free tier with 4K Ultra HD programming costs $20.99 per month. The Success Of ‘Talk To Me’ Weighed On The Minds Of Philippou Brothers While Making ‘Bring Her Back’ During the film’s theatrical run, Bring Her Back earned $19.3 million domestically and nearly $19.8 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $39.1 million. Bring Her Back had a production budget of $17 million before prints and advertising, according to The Numbers.…
MemeCore
M$2.46618+7.96%
Threshold
T$0.01547+1.04%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08309-0.65%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 09:23
Share
China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China has launched a direct trade investigation targeting Mexico, after the Latin American country announced aggressive new tariffs on Chinese exports. The decision came Thursday, as China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed it would probe not only Mexico’s 50% tariff on Chinese cars, but also a list of other new trade measures. The same day, China […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0951-0.84%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001584+2.32%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:07
Share
Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

China has not responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that a deal to keep TikTok running in the United States has been approved. Trump said during the signing of a new executive order that he had “gotten the go-ahead” from Chinese President Xi Jinping. But since that statement, Beijing hasn’t said a […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.574+0.67%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001584+2.32%
Union
U$0.010352-7.90%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:17
Share

Trending News

More

Horror Thriller ‘Bring Her Back’ Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward