Gold Drops Below $4,000 as Fed Rate Cut Uncertainty Pushes Dollar Higher

Gold prices fell 0.4% to $3,986.10 per ounce on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar climbed to a three-month high against major currencies.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that a December rate cut is not guaranteed caused traders to reduce their expectations for near-term monetary easing.

The combination of a stronger dollar and higher interest rate expectations makes gold less attractive to investors since the metal doesn’t pay yields.

Silver dropped 1.5%, platinum fell 1.3%, and copper declined 1.3% as the dollar strength affected all metal markets.

U.S.-China trade tensions over advanced chip exports continue to create uncertainty despite recent signs of improved relations between the nations.

Gold prices declined in Asian trading on Tuesday as investors reacted to a strengthening U.S. dollar and growing uncertainty about Federal Reserve interest rate policy. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,986.10 per ounce while U.S. Gold Futures decreased 0.5% to $3,994.30.

The precious metal has been unable to maintain its position above the psychological $4,000 level. The decline comes as the dollar extended its rally against major currencies, reaching a three-month high.

A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for international buyers using other currencies. This typically reduces global demand for the metal and puts downward pressure on prices.

Federal Reserve Policy Uncertainty Weighs on Markets

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made comments last week that shifted market expectations for interest rate cuts. He stated that a December rate reduction was “not a foregone conclusion.”

Markets responded by scaling back their bets on additional rate cuts this year. The dollar continued to gain strength as traders adjusted their positions based on the new outlook.

Gold faces particular challenges when interest rates remain elevated. The metal generates no income for investors, making it less competitive when yields on other assets stay high.

Several Federal Reserve officials spoke on Monday and presented conflicting views on the economic situation. Some policymakers emphasized the need to monitor inflation risks closely.

Other officials pointed to signs of weakening momentum in the labor market. These divided opinions added to the confusion about the Fed’s next policy steps.

Dollar Strength Impacts All Metal Markets

The rising dollar affected more than just gold prices on Tuesday. Silver Futures dropped 1.5% to $47.315 per ounce as investors moved away from precious metals.

Platinum Futures declined 1.3% to $1,557.85 per ounce. The selling pressure extended across the precious metals sector.

Industrial metals also faced headwinds from currency movements. Benchmark Copper Futures on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.3% to $10,705.20 a ton.

U.S. Copper Futures similarly decreased 1.3% to $4.99 a pound. The broad-based dollar rally weighed on commodities priced in the currency.

Analysts suggest that gold’s downside may be limited despite current pressures. Ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China provide some underlying support for safe-haven assets.

Recent developments showed progress in relations between Washington and Beijing. However, concerns about advanced chip exports have emerged again and reduced earlier optimism about trade relations.

Gold traded at $3,986.10 per ounce by 01:58 ET (06:58 GMT) on Tuesday. Traders continue monitoring Federal Reserve officials for additional clues about future monetary policy direction and timing of potential rate cuts.

