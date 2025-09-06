Gold Hits $3,600 as Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Investors Picked the Wrong Bet

By: Coinstats
2025/09/06 21:49
Union
U$0.00905-12.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09909+4.59%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005938-2.41%
XRP
XRP$2.8032-0.42%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.34906+2.54%
  • Gold smashes $3,600 as Schiff mocks Bitcoin’s fading momentum.
  • Peter Schiff insists Bitcoin investors backed the wrong safe haven.
  • Weak jobs data fuels gold’s record rally, Bitcoin lags behind.

Gold surged past $3,600 today, setting a fresh record and reinforcing its position as the leading haven. The rally followed disappointing U.S. employment data, which increased the likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting rates soon.


According to Peter Schiff, the veteran gold advocate, this market reaction was entirely predictable. He argued that gold is thriving in the exact conditions where Bitcoin has failed to deliver.


Also Read: Michael Saylor Slams S&P 500 Rejection as Strategy Outshines Bitcoin & SPY


Schiff Says Gold’s Strength Exposes Bitcoin’s Weakness

The U.S. Labor Department revealed that only 22,000 jobs were added, far below the forecast of 75,000. This was an indicator of a decelerating economy and had an immediate effect of increasing policy easing expectations. Schiff alleged that this kind of environment makes gold more attractive, whereas Bitcoin has not demonstrated a response at all.


He emphasized that investors who decided to invest in Bitcoin rather than gold were placing bets on the wrong horse. Gold has soared to record highs, and Bitcoin is not far behind, losing 13 percent to gold this year. Schiff was insistent that this comparison can determine which asset actually deserves the haven designation.


Bitcoin reclaimed some ground, trading at $111,225 after surpassing the $113,000 mark. Nonetheless, Schiff emphasized that the cryptocurrency performs pathetically when compared to the explosive growth of gold. He also reported earlier in the month that breakouts of gold and silver were also indicative of additional Bitcoin weakness.


Growing Divide Between Traditional and Digital Assets

Gold’s surge underscores investor concerns about inflation and slowing growth. Market participants are shifting capital toward traditional hedges, reinforcing the metal’s dominance. Schiff has been asserting all along that this preference will remain as economic uncertainty accumulates.


Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s inability to keep up with the pace creates additional concerns about its use as inflation protection. Schiff asserts that the digital asset will not be able to match the proven performance of precious metals during moments of stress.


Its claim as the best haven has been strengthened by its record-breaking run. Schiff’s criticism highlights the gap between traditional assets and digital currencies, with Bitcoin underperforming as gold reaches new heights.


Also Read: Ripple Moves $700M in XRP: What This Massive Transfer Means for Crypto


The post Gold Hits $3,600 as Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Investors Picked the Wrong Bet appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$91.373 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$91.373 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

PANews reported on September 6th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $91.373 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $44.7798 million in long positions and $46.5932 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidations was $8.7795 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidations was $19.6219 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,194.49-0.40%
Ethereum
ETH$4,289.65+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 23:30
Share
Opinion: Bitcoin is now the “hardest currency” and could completely destroy all asset classes

Opinion: Bitcoin is now the “hardest currency” and could completely destroy all asset classes

PANews reported on September 6th that Joe Burnett, head of strategy at Bitcoin treasury firm Semler Scientific, wrote on the X platform that the market is currently at the end of what Ray Dalio calls a long-term debt cycle, meaning stocks are being bid up to extreme valuations, real estate is being bid up to extreme valuations, and fixed income products are also at extreme valuations. The ultimate result of a long-term debt cycle is the devaluation of fiat currencies. The only way out is hard currency. Gold was the hardest currency in the past, and Bitcoin is the hardest currency today. Bitcoin has the potential to completely destroy all asset classes.
CreatorBid
BID$0.07866+1.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.05971-0.74%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0020238+0.74%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 22:50
Share
Dogecoin Price Stalls While Analysts Tip Layer Brett as the Next Meme Leader

Dogecoin Price Stalls While Analysts Tip Layer Brett as the Next Meme Leader

The Dogecoin price has been moving sideways, leaving many traders underwhelmed. But while DOGE drifts, a new contender is gaining serious momentum. Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 project, has already raised over $2.8 million in its crypto presale and is priced at just $0.0055. Analysts are now calling it a potential 100x altcoin, setting [...] The post Dogecoin Price Stalls While Analysts Tip Layer Brett as the Next Meme Leader appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005803+3.32%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5179+3.18%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2147-0.01%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/06 23:38
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$91.373 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

Opinion: Bitcoin is now the “hardest currency” and could completely destroy all asset classes

Dogecoin Price Stalls While Analysts Tip Layer Brett as the Next Meme Leader

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Cardano News Today: Why ADA Whales Are Backing This New Altcoin With 40x Growth Potential