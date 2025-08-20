Gold hits three-week low amid firmer USD, Russia-Ukraine peace hopes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 15:31
NEAR
NEAR$2.476-1.51%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04462-3.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09995-0.14%
Movement
MOVE$0.1272-3.78%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.223-3.54%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000021-12.50%
  • Gold price continues to lose ground on Wednesday amid some follow-through USD buying.
  • Diminishing odds for a jumbo Fed rate cut boost the USD and weigh on the precious metal.
  • Hopes for a Russia-Ukraine deal further drive flows away from the safe-haven commodity.

Gold (XAU/USD) hits a nearly three-week low during the Asian session on Wednesday, with the bears now awaiting a sustained break below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before positioning for further losses. The US Dollar (USD) is seen prolonging its steady uptrend for the third straight day amid diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). This, in turn, is seen as a key factor undermining the non-yielding bullion.

Apart from this, hopes for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal exert additional downward pressure on the safe-haven Gold. Moving ahead, investors now look to the release of the FOMC meeting Minutes. Furthermore, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium could offer fresh cues about the central bank’s policy outlook. This will play a key role in driving the USD demand in the near term and determining the next leg of a directional move for the commodity.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold bears have the upper hand amid firmer USD; hopes for Russia-Ukraine peace deal

  • Traders continue to price out the possibility of a jumbo interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September, pushing the US Dollar to its highest level in more than a week and dragging the Gold price to a three-week low on Wednesday. This follows last Thursday’s release of hotter US Producer Price Index, which rose in July at the fastest monthly pace since 2022 and indicated a gain of momentum in price pressures.
  • Diplomatic efforts to end the protracted Russia-Ukraine war picked up pace this week and further seem to undermine the safe-haven bullion. In fact, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that plans for a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are underway. Earlier, US President Donald Trump hosted Zelenskyy, the EU, and UK leaders for talks.
  • Zelenskiy described the summit as a “major step forward” towards ending Europe’s deadliest conflict in 80 years and praised the White House for setting up a trilateral meeting with Putin and Trump. Meanwhile, Trump ruled out deploying ground troops to Ukraine but suggested air support could be part of a deal to end the war in the region. Russia, on the other hand, launched 270 drones and 10 missiles at Ukraine.
  • Minutes of the Fed’s July policy meeting will be released later today. This, along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, could offer more insights into the central bank’s policy stance. According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, traders are pricing in a greater chance that the Fed will start its rate-cutting cycle in September and lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points twice by the year-end.
  • Meanwhile, Trump once again criticized Powell on Tuesday for being too late in cutting rates and demanded that the Fed lower borrowing costs immediately. Trump claimed that Powell’s unwillingness to cut rates now stood to hurt the housing market. Powell, however, has remained largely non-committed towards any future rate cuts despite increasing political pressure from the Trump administration.

Gold could retest range support once pivotal 100-day SMA is broken

A further slide below the 100-day SMA for the first time since December 2024 will be seen as a fresh trigger for the XAU/USD bears. Given that oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction, the Gold price might then accelerate the fall below the $3,300 mark and test the $3,270-3,265 strong horizontal support. The latter represents the lower boundary of a three-month-old trading range and should act as a key pivotal point. A convincing break below will suggest that the commodity has topped out and pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront an immediate hurdle near the $3,335 region. This is followed by the weekly peak, around the $3,358 zone, which, if cleared, might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the Gold price to the $3,375 intermediate hurdle en route to the $3,400 mark. Some follow-through buying would set the stage for an extension of the momentum towards challenging the $3,434-3,435 heavy supply zone, also marking the top boundary of a multi-month-old trading range.

US Dollar PRICE This week

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.69%0.59%0.22%0.43%1.14%1.58%0.34%
EUR-0.69%-0.10%-0.48%-0.26%0.46%0.85%-0.34%
GBP-0.59%0.10%-0.46%-0.15%0.57%0.95%-0.28%
JPY-0.22%0.48%0.46%0.23%0.94%1.38%0.12%
CAD-0.43%0.26%0.15%-0.23%0.69%1.14%-0.12%
AUD-1.14%-0.46%-0.57%-0.94%-0.69%0.38%-0.84%
NZD-1.58%-0.85%-0.95%-1.38%-1.14%-0.38%-1.25%
CHF-0.34%0.34%0.28%-0.12%0.12%0.84%1.25%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gold-hits-three-week-low-as-usd-steadies-and-russia-ukraine-peace-hopes-rise-202508200413

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0897+23.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Share
Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

A Russian crypto mining firm executive has claimed Bitcoin (BTC) prices could climb to the $130k mark in the second half of summer 2025. The claims came from Vasily Girya, the owner and CEO of the industrial player GIS Mining, the Russian Prime news agency reported. Girya said: “The crypto industry remains attractive to market players. In a moderately positive scenario, the price of Bitcoin in the second half of summer could reach an all-time high of $115,000. It could target $130k”. Bitcoin: $130k By End of Summer? At the time of writing, Bitcoin prices are wavering around the $105k mark following a brief foray into $111,000 territory in mid May. GIS Mining is one of Russia’s top 10 industrial miners, and mainly specializes in mobile units and mining hotel facilities. Per recent figures, the company’s mining capacity for Financial Year 2024 was 53 MW. Inside a GIS Mining data center. (Source: GIS Mining/YouTube/Screenshot) The country’s 10 biggest mining firms posted a collective total of $200 million in revenue in FY2024. Over half of this revenue came from the nation’s two biggest miners: BitRiver and Intelion . Girya explained that the Russian mining sector is set for another burst of growth this year. He said that the sector was experiencing “record-breaking” demand for new crypto mining data centers with a capacity of up to 100 MW. The mining chief added that demand for equipment capable of “energy-intensive blockchain computing” was also skyrocketing. Insiders say that in the first half of 2025, demand for crypto mining hardware outstripped supply. They claim that since Moscow legalized and began regulating crypto mining in 2024, more investors have entered the market. The ruble’s rise against the dollar this year has also made crypto mining investment more viable for many. RUB-USD prices over the past year. (Source: Google Finance) Sandbox ‘Driving Russian Mining Investment’ Girya added that over the next two to three years, more of the coins mined in Russian jurisdiction will be used in the national economy. He pointed to the Central Bank-run “experimental legal regime (ELR)” as evidence. The ELR is a crypto sandbox comprising exchange firms, cross-border trade companies, and Bitcoin miners. The bank is using the ELR as a means of bypassing US, EU, and UK-led sanctions on Russia. The sanctions have effectively frozen Russian firms and banks out of dollar-denominated trade. US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites have shown the limits of Russia’s ability to defend its allies. It might yet be to Putin’s advantage https://t.co/CPVjHmgLt4 — Bloomberg (@business) June 23, 2025 Central Bank officials want crypto miners to sell their coins to exchanges within the sandbox. These exchanges can then use their coins to facilitate cross-border trades conducted in BTC or other tokens. Girya called the ELR a “powerful step toward the institutionalization of the crypto and digital currencies market.” He said that it would help “increase the inflow of investments into this new class of assets.” More Coal-powered Bitcoin Miners Heading to Siberia? Meanwhile, the authorities in the Kuznetsk Basin, a major coal-mining region in Southwestern Siberia, have proposed a Bitcoin mining -themed solution to the problem of coal depreciation. The news outlet Tsargrad’s Kemerovo Oblast branch reported that the region’s government is mulling a proposal to build crypto farms and greenhouse complexes near its coal mines. U.S. investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano announced on Monday the creation of a new bitcoin treasury company that would hold up to $1 billion of the world's largest cryptocurrency on its balance sheet. https://t.co/Gc30pO8Qkr — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) June 23, 2025 The region’s Governor, Ilya Seredyuk, said the area’s coal could “be used to generate the energy needed to mine Bitcoin and other cryptoassets.” Seredyuk said tests are now underway as miners conduct economic calculations to determine the profitability of the plan. He said the results would be published in around a month’s time. The Governor said the BTC mining plan could help reverse a recent decline in coal mining. He also suggested that the heat released by burning coal could be used to heat greenhouses that house tropical plants – in one of the world’s most famously cold areas. He mused: “Why not create a large botanical garden and cultivate plants that require warmth?” Earlier this month, a Russian power firm announced the launch of the nation’s first bitcoin mining-focused closed-end mutual investment fund (CEF) .
NEAR
NEAR$2.475-1.59%
Threshold
T$0.01611-2.00%
U
U$0.0202-6.04%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 07:30
Share
Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Ex-Trump administration official joins stablecoin giant days after leaving government role
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000558+2.57%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.803-2.10%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017631+1.99%
Share
Blockhead2025/08/20 16:45
Share

Trending News

More

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining