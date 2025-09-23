The post Gold makes new all-time high of $3,830 as China keeps stacking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold blew past $3,830 an ounce today, its highest price ever, and it’s already up over 10% in September alone. The spike came as China ramped up its ambition to be the new home for sovereign gold reserves, moving deeper into the global bullion market. Beijing has spent months trying to convince friendly central banks to store new gold purchases inside China. At least one country in Southeast Asia is already said to be interested. The effort is being coordinated by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) through the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE). The SGE’s International Board, which the central bank launched in 2014, is being positioned to hold the bullion in custodian warehouses. The gold would be newly acquired, not shifted from old reserves, and would count toward the countries’ official holdings while staying inside Chinese territory. The PBOC wants to give these nations a physical alternative to Western vaults, one that’s not dependent on the U.S., U.K., or Switzerland. China expands gold play while the West tries to hold ground The plan plays right into Beijing’s larger push to weaken the global grip of the dollar and push the yuan as an international currency. As more countries load up on gold to hedge against geopolitical shocks, China is offering to physically hold that gold. That’s not a small deal. Custody of national assets builds trust, influence, and leverage. But China isn’t the global gold landlord just yet. The Bank of England still leads in volume, sitting on over 5,000 tons of reserves — nearly $600 billion worth. London remains the most active global marketplace. China, by comparison, is still ranked fifth in central bank holdings, based on numbers from the World Gold Council. Still, it leads the world in domestic demand, whether through jewelry or investment bars. Beijing… The post Gold makes new all-time high of $3,830 as China keeps stacking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold blew past $3,830 an ounce today, its highest price ever, and it’s already up over 10% in September alone. The spike came as China ramped up its ambition to be the new home for sovereign gold reserves, moving deeper into the global bullion market. Beijing has spent months trying to convince friendly central banks to store new gold purchases inside China. At least one country in Southeast Asia is already said to be interested. The effort is being coordinated by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) through the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE). The SGE’s International Board, which the central bank launched in 2014, is being positioned to hold the bullion in custodian warehouses. The gold would be newly acquired, not shifted from old reserves, and would count toward the countries’ official holdings while staying inside Chinese territory. The PBOC wants to give these nations a physical alternative to Western vaults, one that’s not dependent on the U.S., U.K., or Switzerland. China expands gold play while the West tries to hold ground The plan plays right into Beijing’s larger push to weaken the global grip of the dollar and push the yuan as an international currency. As more countries load up on gold to hedge against geopolitical shocks, China is offering to physically hold that gold. That’s not a small deal. Custody of national assets builds trust, influence, and leverage. But China isn’t the global gold landlord just yet. The Bank of England still leads in volume, sitting on over 5,000 tons of reserves — nearly $600 billion worth. London remains the most active global marketplace. China, by comparison, is still ranked fifth in central bank holdings, based on numbers from the World Gold Council. Still, it leads the world in domestic demand, whether through jewelry or investment bars. Beijing…

Gold makes new all-time high of $3,830 as China keeps stacking

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 23:48
Sidekick
K$0.1605-6.52%
Threshold
T$0.01567+2.75%
Union
U$0.010437-4.86%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000463-2.13%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03803-5.32%

Gold blew past $3,830 an ounce today, its highest price ever, and it’s already up over 10% in September alone. The spike came as China ramped up its ambition to be the new home for sovereign gold reserves, moving deeper into the global bullion market.

Beijing has spent months trying to convince friendly central banks to store new gold purchases inside China. At least one country in Southeast Asia is already said to be interested.

The effort is being coordinated by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) through the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE). The SGE’s International Board, which the central bank launched in 2014, is being positioned to hold the bullion in custodian warehouses.

The gold would be newly acquired, not shifted from old reserves, and would count toward the countries’ official holdings while staying inside Chinese territory. The PBOC wants to give these nations a physical alternative to Western vaults, one that’s not dependent on the U.S., U.K., or Switzerland.

China expands gold play while the West tries to hold ground

The plan plays right into Beijing’s larger push to weaken the global grip of the dollar and push the yuan as an international currency. As more countries load up on gold to hedge against geopolitical shocks, China is offering to physically hold that gold. That’s not a small deal. Custody of national assets builds trust, influence, and leverage. But China isn’t the global gold landlord just yet.

The Bank of England still leads in volume, sitting on over 5,000 tons of reserves — nearly $600 billion worth. London remains the most active global marketplace. China, by comparison, is still ranked fifth in central bank holdings, based on numbers from the World Gold Council. Still, it leads the world in domestic demand, whether through jewelry or investment bars.

Beijing is also making it easier to buy, sell, and hold gold. The SGE this year opened its first offshore vault and contracts in Hong Kong, meant to boost yuan-denominated trading. And the PBOC recently loosened import restrictions, another move to keep bullion flowing into the country. Meanwhile, prices have nearly doubled in two years, passing even the inflation-adjusted peak from 1980. Goldman Sachs says the rally could continue to $5,000 if even 1% of private Treasury holders switch into gold.

Past cycles explain current fears driving up gold

The push higher isn’t just in dollars. Gold is hitting new highs in sterling at around £2,800, and even rising sharply in the Swiss franc, which is widely considered one of the hardest currencies. Nour Al Ali, strategist at Bloomberg Markets Live, pointed out that gold is up 25% in Swiss francs, 33% in sterling, and a massive 44% in U.S. dollars year-to-date.

There’s an old saying, joked about by Dominic Frisby at last month’s Merryn Talks Money panel in Edinburgh: “Keep 5% of your portfolio in gold and hope it doesn’t go up.” But gold has done nothing but rise, and that’s not just market noise. It’s about fear — not just of inflation, but of what happens when nations stop trusting each other’s currencies.

We’ve seen this before. After peaking in 1980, gold lost value for nearly two decades, bottoming in 1999. But when China’s economy exploded and Western debt piled up in the 2000s, gold came back. It soared again after the 2008 crash, until 2011, when it began a painful fall that lasted till 2016.

From there, two major things brought gold back to life. First, Donald Trump’s 2016 election and Brexit both pushed up global risk. Second, 2015 marked the end of deflation in the U.S. and U.K., with inflation sticking around afterward. Then came Covid, and gold started moving again — swinging violently but never crashing. The real takeoff didn’t come till early 2024.

Right now, the main engine behind the gold rally is mistrust in the financial system. After watching the U.S. weaponize its currency power, non-Western central banks started buying gold as a way to escape the dollar’s grip. Unlike fiat currencies, gold is a bearer asset. It can’t be frozen. It doesn’t rely on trust. It just is. And that matters in a world where cooperation between governments is breaking down fast.

Could it reverse? Only if governments start getting serious about fiscal responsibility, which isn’t happening. Gold will keep its safe-haven status as long as nations keep spending without limits. Unless a new global reserve asset shows up, gold remains the backup.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/gold-makes-new-all-time-high-of-3830/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SegaSwap raises seed funding at $10M valuation to build attention-based DeFi on Solana and Sonic SVM with liquid staking innovation.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.000883-5.56%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18354-0.57%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001731+1.34%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/23 23:55
Share
SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

The post SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC is flipping the table on crypto regulation. Chairman Paul Atkins said on Fox Business that the agency wants to roll out a new “innovation exemption” by the end of this year. This rule would let crypto firms launch products straight into the market without having to follow rules that don’t match the technology. The decisions follow months of legal cleanup, as Atkins confirmed the SEC has already dropped several crypto enforcement actions filed under former Chair Gary Gensler, saying those cases were “burdensome” and didn’t make sense anymore. According to the Mornings with Maria interview, this exemption is part of a broader effort to give the crypto industry a stable regulatory floor to build from. “We’re trying to give the marketplace some kind of stable platform upon which they can introduce their products,” Paul said. The SEC has also created a new crypto task force to help structure what he called a “new approach” to crypto oversight. Paul floated the innovation exemption idea back in July, but this is the first time he’s committed to a deadline. Since Donald Trump’s return to the Oval, the vibe at the SEC has clearly changed. Paul made it clear that crypto firms should not have to “comply with incompatible or burdensome prescriptive regulatory requirements.” Paul calls for fewer reports, more IPOs, and tighter rulemaking with CFTC Paul also wants to cut down on how often companies report earnings. He told Maria Bartiromo the current quarterly system is outdated, and backed Trump’s suggestion that companies should report just twice a year. Paul pointed out that before 1970, U.S. public companies didn’t report every quarter. “Foreign companies listed in the U.S. only report every six months,” he said, arguing it’s time to review whether the current structure still makes sense. He also noted…
Threshold
T$0.0156+2.22%
Union
U$0.010453-4.72%
FOX Token
FOX$0.0258+0.27%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:09
Share
Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

The post Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve meeting today, onchain flows are telegraphing that crypto traders are topping off exchanges and leaning long ahead of a widely expected 25-basis-point cut. Pre-Fed Positioning Stablecoins are doing the heavy lifting. Cryptoquant data shows $7.6 billion in fresh USDT and USDC (ERC-20) deposits heading to trading venues ahead of the decision. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fed-day-dry-powder-cryptoquant-analyst-tracks-7-6b-stablecoin-pile-on-exchanges/
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016066-4.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:36
Share

Trending News

More

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review