Gold rebounds above $3,670 as dip buyers step in despite firm US Dollar

Gold bounces from weekly lows near $3,630, trades at $3,668 in North American session. Bullion bulls ignore strong US Dollar, high US Treasury yields. Swiss exports to US collapse on tariff confusion, but China and India demand surged, underpinning Bullion. Gold price reverses its course on Friday after printing back-to-back bearish session, rises over 0.69% despite overall US Dollar strength across the board. Buyers emerged near the lows of the week at around $3,630 and drove the non-yielding metal higher. The XAU/USD trades at $3,670 during the North American session. XAU/USD recovers after Fed cut, outlook buoyed by low-rate environment and resilient Asian demand Bullion is recovering ground on Friday, following the decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which cut rates by 25 basis points and laid the path for two additional rate cuts toward the end of the year. Nevertheless, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference was perceived as hawkish as he said that the reduction is a "risk-management cut," and failed to say that tariff inflation is "transitory." Nevertheless, the outlook for non-yielding metal looks promising as it tends to perform well in low interest rate environments. Swiss Gold exports to the US in August tumbled 99% after the US Customs & Border Protection revealed that bars would be subject to tariffs. The White House then backpedaled on that matter, and the exemption was formalized in early September. Nevertheless, China came to the rescue as shipments more than tripled in August from 9.9 tonnes to 35, its highest level since May 2024, while exports to India rose as well. Daily market movers: Gold surges amid strong US Dollar The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck's performance against a basket of six currencies, is up 0.26% at 97.61. US Treasury yields are rising steadily with the 10-year…