The post Gold setting records for ‘bad reasons’, warns strategist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold’s record-breaking rally in 2025, which has brought the metal within reach of $4,000, may be signaling an underlying concern. Specifically, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Mike McGlone, gold is on track for its best annual performance since 1979, with the Bloomberg Gold Subindex up nearly 39% over the past year. Silver and other precious metals have also seen sharp gains, while the S&P 500 has risen by just under 17%. Gold performance against other asset classes. Bloomberg Intelligence In an X post on August 26, McGlone suggested that gold’s rise reflects worries over the durability of U.S. market performance.  He noted that the rally could appear more justified if stock market volatility, which fell to historic lows in September, rebounds in the coming year. The record demand for gold, he argued, may point to the limits of America’s wealth-creation model, potentially influenced by policy shifts under the Trump administration. He noted that while precious metals have surged, base metals such as copper, aluminum, and nickel have lagged, signaling weakness in the real economy. Gold’s rally appears driven more by caution than growth, reflecting investor unease over future risks. Overall, gold is set for its best year since 1979, rising nearly 40% in 2025 on strong investment demand, central bank buying, and expectations of U.S. rate cuts.  JPMorgan forecasts an average of $3,675 an ounce by year-end, with the potential to hit $4,000 if volatility rises and the dollar weakens. Silver recently topped $45, its highest since 2011, driven by industrial demand for solar panels, EVs, and electronics amid a supply deficit.  Analysts project $40 to $50 by year-end, with further gains possible if green energy demand grows. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/gold-setting-records-for-bad-reasons-warns-strategist/The post Gold setting records for ‘bad reasons’, warns strategist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold’s record-breaking rally in 2025, which has brought the metal within reach of $4,000, may be signaling an underlying concern. Specifically, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Mike McGlone, gold is on track for its best annual performance since 1979, with the Bloomberg Gold Subindex up nearly 39% over the past year. Silver and other precious metals have also seen sharp gains, while the S&P 500 has risen by just under 17%. Gold performance against other asset classes. Bloomberg Intelligence In an X post on August 26, McGlone suggested that gold’s rise reflects worries over the durability of U.S. market performance.  He noted that the rally could appear more justified if stock market volatility, which fell to historic lows in September, rebounds in the coming year. The record demand for gold, he argued, may point to the limits of America’s wealth-creation model, potentially influenced by policy shifts under the Trump administration. He noted that while precious metals have surged, base metals such as copper, aluminum, and nickel have lagged, signaling weakness in the real economy. Gold’s rally appears driven more by caution than growth, reflecting investor unease over future risks. Overall, gold is set for its best year since 1979, rising nearly 40% in 2025 on strong investment demand, central bank buying, and expectations of U.S. rate cuts.  JPMorgan forecasts an average of $3,675 an ounce by year-end, with the potential to hit $4,000 if volatility rises and the dollar weakens. Silver recently topped $45, its highest since 2011, driven by industrial demand for solar panels, EVs, and electronics amid a supply deficit.  Analysts project $40 to $50 by year-end, with further gains possible if green energy demand grows. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/gold-setting-records-for-bad-reasons-warns-strategist/

Gold setting records for ‘bad reasons’, warns strategist

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 02:55
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0,00000000465-22,88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011466+18,88%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0,37786+0,15%
MAY
MAY$0,03799-0,15%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02213+0,91%

Gold’s record-breaking rally in 2025, which has brought the metal within reach of $4,000, may be signaling an underlying concern.

Specifically, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Mike McGlone, gold is on track for its best annual performance since 1979, with the Bloomberg Gold Subindex up nearly 39% over the past year.

Silver and other precious metals have also seen sharp gains, while the S&P 500 has risen by just under 17%.

Gold performance against other asset classes. Bloomberg Intelligence

In an X post on August 26, McGlone suggested that gold’s rise reflects worries over the durability of U.S. market performance. 

He noted that the rally could appear more justified if stock market volatility, which fell to historic lows in September, rebounds in the coming year.

The record demand for gold, he argued, may point to the limits of America’s wealth-creation model, potentially influenced by policy shifts under the Trump administration.

He noted that while precious metals have surged, base metals such as copper, aluminum, and nickel have lagged, signaling weakness in the real economy. Gold’s rally appears driven more by caution than growth, reflecting investor unease over future risks.

Overall, gold is set for its best year since 1979, rising nearly 40% in 2025 on strong investment demand, central bank buying, and expectations of U.S. rate cuts. 

JPMorgan forecasts an average of $3,675 an ounce by year-end, with the potential to hit $4,000 if volatility rises and the dollar weakens.

Silver recently topped $45, its highest since 2011, driven by industrial demand for solar panels, EVs, and electronics amid a supply deficit. 

Analysts project $40 to $50 by year-end, with further gains possible if green energy demand grows.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/gold-setting-records-for-bad-reasons-warns-strategist/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

The post Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be removed from local ABC stations owned by Nexstar “indefinitely,” according to a statement from the broadcasting giant, pulling the show after its host made comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week. Kimmel speaks at the 2022 Media Access Awards presented by Easterseals and broadcast on November 17, 2022. (Photo by 2022 Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals) Getty Images for Easterseals Key Facts Nexstar said its “owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt” Kimmel’s show “for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show.” This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/17/nexstar-will-pull-jimmy-kimmel-live-from-its-abc-stations-indefinitely-after-kimmels-comments-on-charlie-kirk/
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0,8087-11,39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011494+19,30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01539-9,31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:59
Share
SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, […] The post SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0,005304-1,06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02225-0,04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0118+0,76%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/28 03:23
Share
Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

The crypto world is filled with stories of people who hesitated and then had to face FOMO when a project took off without them. Think about SUI, many doubted it, ignored its presale, and later regretted it as it skyrocketed. That same mistake doesn’t have to happen again. For those searching for the top coins […]
SUI
SUI$3,1749-1,03%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002846-1,86%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 02:15
Share

Trending News

More

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

BTC Dominance Rebounds While Experts Forecast Bitcoin Crash to $94K

Best Cryptos To Buy This Year: BlockchainFX’s 200x Potential vs. Hyperliquid and Uniswap’s Slow Grind