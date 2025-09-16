‘Golden’ From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Makes History As It Debuts On A Radio Chart

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 06:26
Sidekick
K$0.1686-17.51%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0908+6.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017407-2.13%
Zypher Network
POP$0.009535-10.10%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.000017-12.82%
OFFICIAL K-POP
KPOP$0.0003371-2.45%

“Golden” from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack debuts on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay list while climbing across multiple other radio charts. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24: Jasmine Paige Moore attends Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” A Sing-Along Event at Regal LA Live on August 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Getty Images for Netflix

For weeks now, “Golden” from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack has ranked as the biggest song in the world. The tune shot straight to the summit on both of Billboard’s global tallies, and it also quickly conquered American rosters as well.

Sales and streams propelled “Golden” to No. 1, and ever since it first commanded some of the most competitive Billboard rosters, the tune has been gaining ground on a number of radio-focused lists. Airplay charts typically operate on a lag behind tallies powered solely by purchases or plays on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, which fans can impact immediately

This week, “Golden” makes history as it debuts on one radio ranking while simultaneously lifting on several others.

“Golden” Becomes Historic Hit for K-Pop

“Golden” debuts on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart this week at No. 33. The tune becomes one of just three tracks by K-pop girl groups to land on the list. Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” emerged as the first in 2023, climbing as high as No. 27, while Blackpink’s single “Jump” has thus far stalled at No. 40.

Blackpink Also Makes History

Before this week, only one tune from any K-pop girl group had ever made it to the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart, one of Billboard’s electronic-leaning lists. At the same time, both “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters and “Jump” from Blackpink appear, tripling the total number of wins credited to all-female vocal groups from the K-pop space.

“Golden” Credits Multiple Acts

“Golden” is credited to four different musical acts. Fictional girl group Huntr/x, which was created for the movie K-Pop Demon Hunters, leads the billing, while three singers who actually voice the characters in the film — Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami — are also named.

“Golden” Climbs on Four Billboard Radio Charts

This week, “Golden” appears on four of Billboard’s radio rankings. As it debuts on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart, the cut also breaks into the top 10 for the first time on the Pop Airplay list, rising from No. 12 to No. 10. The track also improves to a new peak of No. 17 on the Adult Pop Airplay roster. Simultaneously, it inches up five spots to No. 24 on the Radio Songs ranking, which is the most competitive of all airplay tallies, as it doesn’t focus on just one style.

“Golden” Continues to Dominate

As plays on radio stations catch up to the immense popularity of “Golden,” the track continues to lead multiple Billboard charts. It commands both the Digital Song Sales and Streaming Songs rankings again and earns a fourth turn at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/15/golden-from-kpop-demon-hunters-makes-history-as-it-debuts-on-a-radio-chart/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Strategy Buys 525 Bitcoin as Capital Group’s Bitcoin Bet Hits $6 Billion

Strategy Buys 525 Bitcoin as Capital Group’s Bitcoin Bet Hits $6 Billion

Strategy, the company formerly known as MicroStrategy, has announced its seventh consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase, reinforcing its position as the largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency. The firm disclosed the acquisition of 525 BTC for $60.2 million, paying an average of $114,562 per coin. With this move, Strategy’s total holdings now stand at 638,985 BTC, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,066.85-0.07%
Movement
MOVE$0.1249-3.99%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00591+2.96%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/16 06:30
Share
Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

Earlier this month the company registered an Avalanche trust in Delaware, a preliminary step toward launching the product.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005261-4.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 05:32
Share
73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

A recent poll revealed that investors aged 24 to 45 see Bitcoin as a potential for “exponential upside” over gold. A survey of 730 Gen Z and Millennial investors by financial advisory giant deVere Group found that 73% of respondents preferred Bitcoin. According to deVere CEO, Nigel Green, Bitcoin and gold are not rivals but “ radically different assets ” and solve different problems. “Gold is stability. Bitcoin is growth. If you want to build and protect wealth over the long term, you should be holding both.” The survey aligns with several other studies that imply a seismic shift from traditional investments toward Bitcoin’s dominance as a safe-haven asset. For instance, on-chain analytics company CryptoQuant revealed in January that over 60% of cryptocurrency investors are aged between 25 and 44 years old. “The momentum behind Bitcoin among younger investors is undeniable ,” says Green. “They see it as digital gold – borderless, accessible, and aligned with the future.” Bitcoin Enthusiasm is Growing Younger investors view Bitcoin as a “cornerstone of modern portfolios,” the survey noted . The younger cohort gets attracted to transparency, portability, and potential for exponential surge. Respondents also said that Bitcoin’s operation outside the traditional banking system is a notable advantage. “This generation is right to question the old models. But diversification is timeless,” said Green. Last week, the CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, Hunter Horsley, posted on X, comparing Bitcoin to US Treasuries, rather than gold. “I don’t think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being gold,” he wrote. “Rather, I think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and other governments’ bonds.” I don't think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being gold. They're both apolitical stores of value. Gold lower vol, Bitcoin higher vol. Investors seeking apolitical SOVs will like both. Rather, I think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and… — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) June 20, 2025 Gold, Bitcoin Together Offer Balance According to Nigel Green, having uncorrelated assets in portfolios is a pathway for building true resilience. “Gold and Bitcoin together offer that balance,” he said. He also stressed that Bitcoin is moving toward broader acceptance, particularly after spot ETFs and broader corporate adoption, adding legitimacy and fresh demand. “We’re living through a rare convergence,” Green added. “You have the old guard doubling down on gold, and the new guard surging into Bitcoin. Both are being driven by the same core fear: erosion of purchasing power. That should be a wake-up call.”
Threshold
T$0.01668-0.29%
Union
U$0.00954-13.97%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 17:34
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy Buys 525 Bitcoin as Capital Group’s Bitcoin Bet Hits $6 Billion

Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

ETH's strong rebound drives the Ethereum staking track to heat up, and the leading protocols accelerate market recovery

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum