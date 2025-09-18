Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Appears in DC

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 17:34
NEAR
NEAR$3.209+12.99%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004028-2.82%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009476-0.34%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.679-0.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017449+1.43%
Dogechain
DC$0.00002804+1.41%

Key Notes

  • A 12-foot golden Trump holding Bitcoin statue was unveiled near the US Capitol.
  • Crypto PACs and industry leaders continue to back Trump’s pro-crypto agenda.
  • Organizers linked the piece to Trump’s role in mainstreaming Bitcoin adoption.

A massive 12-foot golden statue of United States President Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin was unveiled on Sept. 17 just outside the US Capitol, drawing crowds, social media buzz, and political debate.

The installation was funded and organized by a group of crypto enthusiasts and memecoiners, carried out as part of a Pump.fun livestream stunt aimed at honoring the president’s pro-crypto outlook.


A Symbolic Tribute on the National Mall

The statue was positioned near Union Square on the National Mall, facing Capitol Hill and roughly a mile from the White House.

A website tied to the stunt described the piece as a tribute to Trump’s “unwavering commitment to advancing the future of finance through Bitcoin and decentralized technologies.”

Hichem Zaghdoudi, one of the organizers, told local reporters the statue was “designed to ignite conversation about the future of government-issued currency and is a symbol of the intersection between modern politics and financial innovation.”

Images posted online show the giant golden Trump, crafted from lightweight, hardened foam, being carried into place by several people. Organizers said they hoped Trump himself might see it, though the president was in the UK at the time.

Trump’s visit to the UK included high-profile meetings on tariffs, AI, and trade. Crypto leaders are lobbying for him to push Britain toward clearer digital asset rules, arguing that the country risks falling behind the EU, Singapore, and Dubai.

According to a Bloomberg report, industry giants from Coinbase to Ripple are pressing UK officials to speed up regulatory frameworks, while Trump positions the US as a leader in digital asset adoption

US: The World’s Crypto Capital?

Trump’s presidency has been closely tied to cryptocurrency. His campaign received massive financial backing from the crypto industry, and his family has deepened its own exposure through World Liberty Financial Inc.

Notably, World Liberty Financial partnered with the Digital Freedom Fund PAC, spearheaded by the well-known Winklevoss twins. Their goal is to cement the US as the world’s cryptocurrency capital.

While critics raise concerns over conflicts of interest with Trump rolling back regulatory oversight of the sector, crypto fans couldn’t be happier as investors wait for the next crypto to explode under the Trump administration.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News


A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/trump-bitcoin-statue-dc/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

TLDR Curve Finance has proposed Yield Basis to share revenue directly with CRV holders, offering a sustainable income model. The proposal aims to turn the CRV token into a yield-bearing asset, providing consistent returns to token holders. Curve Finance plans to mint $60 million worth of crvUSD and allocate funds across Bitcoin-focused liquidity pools. Between [...] The post Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01444-0.27%
Curve
CRV$0.8239+5.79%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/19 06:05
Share
PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal’ın stablecoin’i PayPal USD (PYUSD), LayerZero entegrasyonu sayesinde Tron, Avalanche, Sei ve daha birçok blockchain’e genişliyor. LayerZero’nun Stargate Hydra köprüsü aracılığıyla gerçekleşen bu adım, PYUSD’nin ekosistemini önemli ölçüde büyütüyor. Paxos Trust Company tarafından ihraç edilen PYUSD, ilk olarak Ethereum üzerinde piyasaya sürülmüş, daha sonra Solana ve Arbitrum’a, bugün ise Stellar’a genişletilmişti. Yeni duyuruyla birlikte, “PYUSD0” […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
SEI
SEI$0.3451+4.07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005252+3.85%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005551+0.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 05:14
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1485+4.65%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket