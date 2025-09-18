Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Steals Spotlight in Washington

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 18:14
1
Bitcoin
  • 18 September 2025
  • |
  • 13:05

A gleaming 12-foot statue of President Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin briefly became the most photographed figure in Washington this week.

The installation appeared just steps from the Capitol, timed to coincide with the Federal Reserve’s highly anticipated interest rate decision.

For several hours, the oversized sculpture loomed over 3rd Street, its golden surface catching the attention of tourists, staffers, and commuters. Curious onlookers snapped photos, puzzled by the unusual sight of a foam-built Trump gripping the world’s best-known cryptocurrency.

A backdrop of Fed policy drama

While the statue drew crowds outside, the Fed was making headlines inside. Policymakers trimmed rates by 0.25 percentage points, setting the short-term benchmark at 4.1%. Officials indicated that two more cuts could follow before year’s end, but their 2026 forecast suggested a far slower pace of easing than traders had hoped. Markets, which had anticipated as many as five cuts, reacted with visible disappointment.

Crypto activists make their point

The spectacle was financed by a coalition of crypto enthusiasts. Hichem Zaghdoudi, who spoke for the group, said the work was intended to fuel discussion about the clash between digital assets and traditional monetary systems. To reinforce the stunt, the organizers also minted a new memecoin and livestreamed the unveiling to online audiences.

Video shared on X showed the construction process: a machine carving out Trump’s likeness, workers hauling pieces into place, and finally the statue standing tall as pedestrians paused to watch. One organizer joked on stream that he hoped Trump himself might walk past, though the president was overseas at the time.

From protest art to praise

Political statues in Washington are nothing new, but most guerrilla art involving Trump has mocked rather than honored him. Recent examples included a golden hand crushing Liberty’s crown and a video sculpture linking him to Jeffrey Epstein. This time, however, the tone was different. Instead of satire, the piece was meant as a tribute to Trump’s pro-crypto stance at a moment when the Fed’s traditional policies are under intense scrutiny.

Seven hours in the spotlight

Police left the display untouched, and no arrests were reported. By late afternoon, the towering figure was removed, leaving behind digital traces and a freshly launched token that carried the message into crypto markets. For one day, though, the capital’s most powerful stage belonged to a golden Trump with Bitcoin in hand.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

