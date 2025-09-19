The post Goldman Sachs Adjusts BoE Rate Cut Expectations to February 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:Goldman Sachs revises Bank of England interest rate expectations.Rate cuts now predicted for February 2025.Potential effects on traditional and digital markets. Goldman Sachs revised its forecast for the Bank of England, now predicting rate cuts beginning in February 2026, affecting global financial and digital asset markets. This shift could influence institutional liquidity and risk asset flows, impacting GBP/USD and potentially boosting digital asset investments. Goldman Sachs Predicts BoE Rate Cuts Starting February 2025 Goldman Sachs revised its forecast for the Bank of England’s interest rates, now predicting the next cut in February 2025 instead of November. This update implies ongoing quarterly reductions culminating in a terminal rate of 3% by the end of 2026. The bank’s forecast could potentially affect institutional liquidity allocation, though no large crypto-specific funds have issued direct statements. The change by Goldman Sachs impacts market sentiment. Analysts expect potential effects on asset valuations as financial markets often react to interest rate shifts. However, crypto exchanges have not reported direct impacts on trading pairs. Historical data suggests lower rates are favorable to risk-on assets, including cryptocurrencies. “We continue to think that the BoE will likely cut further than the market currently expects as measures of underlying domestic inflation fall back and demand comes in somewhat weaker than the Monetary Policy Committee’s latest forecast.” — Sven Jari Stehn, Chief European Economist, Goldman Sachs Bitcoin’s Market Cap Soars as Investors Anticipate Rate Cuts Did you know? In past central bank rate cuts, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin often experienced increased inflows as investors sought higher returns outside traditional yielding assets. Bitcoin (BTC) on September 19, 2025, holds a market cap of $2.33 trillion, with a trading volume of $44.41 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin’s current price is $117,066.93, reflecting a 12.95% rise over 90 days. The cryptocurrency’s dominance stands… The post Goldman Sachs Adjusts BoE Rate Cut Expectations to February 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:Goldman Sachs revises Bank of England interest rate expectations.Rate cuts now predicted for February 2025.Potential effects on traditional and digital markets. Goldman Sachs revised its forecast for the Bank of England, now predicting rate cuts beginning in February 2026, affecting global financial and digital asset markets. This shift could influence institutional liquidity and risk asset flows, impacting GBP/USD and potentially boosting digital asset investments. Goldman Sachs Predicts BoE Rate Cuts Starting February 2025 Goldman Sachs revised its forecast for the Bank of England’s interest rates, now predicting the next cut in February 2025 instead of November. This update implies ongoing quarterly reductions culminating in a terminal rate of 3% by the end of 2026. The bank’s forecast could potentially affect institutional liquidity allocation, though no large crypto-specific funds have issued direct statements. The change by Goldman Sachs impacts market sentiment. Analysts expect potential effects on asset valuations as financial markets often react to interest rate shifts. However, crypto exchanges have not reported direct impacts on trading pairs. Historical data suggests lower rates are favorable to risk-on assets, including cryptocurrencies. “We continue to think that the BoE will likely cut further than the market currently expects as measures of underlying domestic inflation fall back and demand comes in somewhat weaker than the Monetary Policy Committee’s latest forecast.” — Sven Jari Stehn, Chief European Economist, Goldman Sachs Bitcoin’s Market Cap Soars as Investors Anticipate Rate Cuts Did you know? In past central bank rate cuts, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin often experienced increased inflows as investors sought higher returns outside traditional yielding assets. Bitcoin (BTC) on September 19, 2025, holds a market cap of $2.33 trillion, with a trading volume of $44.41 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin’s current price is $117,066.93, reflecting a 12.95% rise over 90 days. The cryptocurrency’s dominance stands…

Goldman Sachs Adjusts BoE Rate Cut Expectations to February 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 12:24
Key Points:Goldman Sachs revises Bank of England interest rate expectations.Rate cuts now predicted for February 2025.Potential effects on traditional and digital markets. Goldman Sachs revised its forecast for the Bank of England, now predicting rate cuts beginning in February 2026, affecting global financial and digital asset markets. This shift could influence institutional liquidity and risk asset flows, impacting GBP/USD and potentially boosting digital asset investments. Goldman Sachs Predicts BoE Rate Cuts Starting February 2025 Goldman Sachs revised its forecast for the Bank of England’s interest rates, now predicting the next cut in February 2025 instead of November. This update implies ongoing quarterly reductions culminating in a terminal rate of 3% by the end of 2026. The bank’s forecast could potentially affect institutional liquidity allocation, though no large crypto-specific funds have issued direct statements. The change by Goldman Sachs impacts market sentiment. Analysts expect potential effects on asset valuations as financial markets often react to interest rate shifts. However, crypto exchanges have not reported direct impacts on trading pairs. Historical data suggests lower rates are favorable to risk-on assets, including cryptocurrencies. “We continue to think that the BoE will likely cut further than the market currently expects as measures of underlying domestic inflation fall back and demand comes in somewhat weaker than the Monetary Policy Committee’s latest forecast.” — Sven Jari Stehn, Chief European Economist, Goldman Sachs Bitcoin’s Market Cap Soars as Investors Anticipate Rate Cuts Did you know? In past central bank rate cuts, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin often experienced increased inflows as investors sought higher returns outside traditional yielding assets. Bitcoin (BTC) on September 19, 2025, holds a market cap of $2.33 trillion, with a trading volume of $44.41 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin’s current price is $117,066.93, reflecting a 12.95% rise over 90 days. The cryptocurrency’s dominance stands at 56.94%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:36 UTC on September 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests that the adjusted BoE expectations may trigger shifts in crypto trading strategies, though the actual market response hinges on future BoE announcements. Monitoring is essential for investors to capitalize on emerging trends. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/goldman-sachs-boe-rate-cut-2025/

