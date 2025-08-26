Goldman Sachs recently increased its BTC holdings by $194 million, bringing its total holdings to $470 million.

PANews reported on August 26 that according to Coincentral, Goldman Sachs recently increased its holdings of Bitcoin by $194 million, bringing its total holdings to $470 million, while significantly increasing the scale of its investment in Bitcoin ETFs.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Goldman Sachs invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin ETFs, of which iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) holdings increased by 88% to a total of $1.27 billion; Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) holdings increased by 105% to a total of $288 million.