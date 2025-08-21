Goldman Sachs Sees Stablecoin Market Reaching Trillions as Rules Tighten

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 00:35
U
U$0.019-5.00%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1832+4.38%
Swell Network
SWELL$0.010262+2.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10236+3.52%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.01%

Goldman Sachs says the market for U.S. dollar-backed cryptocurrencies, or stablecoins, could swell from about $271 billion today to several trillions of dollars as clearer regulation opens the door to mass adoption for payments and settlements.

In a research note led by analyst Will Nance, the bank argues the sector’s potential mirrors the roughly $240 trillion in annual payment volume estimated by Visa. Goldman forecasts that Circle’s USDC alone could add $77 billion in circulation between 2024 and 2027, a compound annual growth rate of 40%.

Policy makers appear receptive. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said stablecoins will reinforce the dollar’s reserve-currency role and lift demand for the short-dated U.S. Treasuries that back the tokens. The newly proposed GENIUS Act would align state and federal oversight, giving issuers a uniform rulebook.

The bond-market impact is hotly debated. A Bank for International Settlements study found that large inflows into stablecoins can trim three-month Treasury yields by up to 2.5 basis points, while outflows raise them even more. UBS economist Paul Donovan counters that the instruments may simply shift, rather than expand, demand for government debt.

Industry researchers continue to raise adoption estimates. Digital-asset firm KeyrockTrading projects stablecoin payment flows could surpass $1 trillion a year by 2030, supporting Goldman’s view that programmable, dollar-denominated tokens are poised to become a major global payments rail.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/goldman-sachs-sees-stablecoin-market-reaching-trillions-rules-tighten-98bd4fdc

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

TLDR Sonic Labs Targets ETF Launch to Drive $50M Institutional Token Exposure $100M NASDAQ PIPE to Boost Sonic’s Long-Term Institutional DeFi Strategy 150M S Tokens Power Sonic USA’s Expansion & Regulatory Engagement Push Sonic Labs Proposes Bold Token Plan to Fuel Growth and TradFi Alignment ETF, PIPE, Sonic USA: 3-Pronged Token Strategy to Accelerate Sonic [...] The post Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19874+2.38%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001763-5.97%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01403+3.31%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:10
Share
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
U
U$0.019-5.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10072+1.84%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002087--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

TLDR Q3 2025 EPS of $2.05 vs. $1.93 expected, revenue of $2.88B vs. $2.79B estimate Stock trades at $240.37, up 4.31% during earnings release on Aug 20, 2025 Returned $1.6B to shareholders via dividends and buybacks in Q3 Declared quarterly dividend of $0.99 per share, payable Sept 16, 2025 Forecasting Q4 revenue of $3.0B with [...] The post Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook appeared first on CoinCentral.
Octavia
VIA$0.0159+12.76%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:26
Share

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins in Major Policy Reversal