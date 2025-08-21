Goldman Sachs: Stablecoins Could Unlock Trillions in Market Potential

Goldman Sachs says the potential market for cryptocurrency stablecoins could climb into the trillions of dollars, according to a research note released Aug. 20.

Goldman Sachs’ Will Nance Sees Multi-Trillion-Dollar Future for Stablecoins

The market note, prepared by Goldman analysts including Will Nance and published by Fortune’s Jim Edwards, frames stablecoins as a powerful force in global finance, propelled by regulatory clarity and efficiency. The giant financial firm highlights that the total market capitalization of stablecoins sits near $271 billion, led by issuers Tether ( USDT) and Circle (USDC).

Although mainly used in crypto trading today, Goldman Sachs points to a much wider horizon. The bank’s analysts reference Visa’s estimate of a $240 trillion annual payments market spanning consumer, business-to-business and peer-to-peer transactions. Fortune reports that Goldman expects compliant stablecoins such as USDC to expand quickly, projecting a 40% compound annual growth rate that could add $77 billion in supply by 2027.

That expansion is forecast to cut into less-regulated rivals, driven by new federal oversight. The report highlights the U.S. GENIUS Act, enacted in July 2025, which requires stablecoins to be backed 1:1 with U.S. Treasuries or equivalent cash reserves. Edwards’ report notes that while Goldman sees stablecoins reshaping functions such as interbank settlements, it downplays risks to card networks and remittance firms.

Instead, these traditional players are expected to aid in mainstream adoption. Leading institutions like Blackrock, Franklin Templeton and BNY Mellon are already tokenizing assets such as money market funds, connecting them to stablecoin rails for faster settlement. Goldman’s Nance and team released the study shortly after strategist Tony Pasquariello reiterated his preference for gold, silver and bitcoin as “stores of value (SOV).”

Goldman’s outlook mirrors a growing institutional view that stablecoins could unlock multi-trillion-dollar potential, aligning with Pasquariello’s stance on bitcoin and precious metals as SOVs.