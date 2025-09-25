The post Good News from a US State: Bitcoin (BTC) and Cryptocurrency Payments Approved! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While important steps continue to be taken towards Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies in the USA, the latest news came from Ohio. The Ohio State Board of Deposits has given final approval for state residents to pay state fees, services, and charges using Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. The initiative is part of Ohio’s broader efforts to advance digital asset legislation, which also includes a blockchain protection bill and a Bitcoin reserve proposal. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose noted that relevant departments process hundreds of thousands of transactions annually and that demand for cryptocurrency payment options is increasing. “Hundreds of thousands of transactions pass through my office every year. So, I want to congratulate the board of directors for taking a bold step to position us at the forefront of the evolving digital economy. We are not afraid to embrace new tools and technologies that foster investment and growth. Ohioans are demanding a cryptocurrency option, and I am excited and ready to be the first to offer it to our clients,” LaRose said. Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal congratulated Ohio’s cryptocurrency push, saying, “It’s happening. Government payments in Ohio today. Tomorrow everything will be on-chain. Thank you, sir.” The latest activity in Ohio comes amid strategic Bitcoin reserve efforts. According to the Bitcoin Laws tracking tool, 47 states in the US have submitted Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) proposals. Of these, approximately 26 states still have active proposals under consideration. But some states moved faster than others. Arizona, Texas, and New Hampshire are among those advancing legislation the furthest, while other states, including Ohio, have existing bills stuck in committee review. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/good-news-from-a-us-state-bitcoin-btc-and-cryptocurrency-payments-approved/The post Good News from a US State: Bitcoin (BTC) and Cryptocurrency Payments Approved! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While important steps continue to be taken towards Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies in the USA, the latest news came from Ohio. The Ohio State Board of Deposits has given final approval for state residents to pay state fees, services, and charges using Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. The initiative is part of Ohio’s broader efforts to advance digital asset legislation, which also includes a blockchain protection bill and a Bitcoin reserve proposal. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose noted that relevant departments process hundreds of thousands of transactions annually and that demand for cryptocurrency payment options is increasing. “Hundreds of thousands of transactions pass through my office every year. So, I want to congratulate the board of directors for taking a bold step to position us at the forefront of the evolving digital economy. We are not afraid to embrace new tools and technologies that foster investment and growth. Ohioans are demanding a cryptocurrency option, and I am excited and ready to be the first to offer it to our clients,” LaRose said. Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal congratulated Ohio’s cryptocurrency push, saying, “It’s happening. Government payments in Ohio today. Tomorrow everything will be on-chain. Thank you, sir.” The latest activity in Ohio comes amid strategic Bitcoin reserve efforts. According to the Bitcoin Laws tracking tool, 47 states in the US have submitted Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) proposals. Of these, approximately 26 states still have active proposals under consideration. But some states moved faster than others. Arizona, Texas, and New Hampshire are among those advancing legislation the furthest, while other states, including Ohio, have existing bills stuck in committee review. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/good-news-from-a-us-state-bitcoin-btc-and-cryptocurrency-payments-approved/

Good News from a US State: Bitcoin (BTC) and Cryptocurrency Payments Approved!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 20:08
While important steps continue to be taken towards Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies in the USA, the latest news came from Ohio.

The Ohio State Board of Deposits has given final approval for state residents to pay state fees, services, and charges using Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

The initiative is part of Ohio’s broader efforts to advance digital asset legislation, which also includes a blockchain protection bill and a Bitcoin reserve proposal.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose noted that relevant departments process hundreds of thousands of transactions annually and that demand for cryptocurrency payment options is increasing.

“Hundreds of thousands of transactions pass through my office every year. So, I want to congratulate the board of directors for taking a bold step to position us at the forefront of the evolving digital economy. We are not afraid to embrace new tools and technologies that foster investment and growth. Ohioans are demanding a cryptocurrency option, and I am excited and ready to be the first to offer it to our clients,” LaRose said.

Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal congratulated Ohio’s cryptocurrency push, saying, “It’s happening. Government payments in Ohio today. Tomorrow everything will be on-chain. Thank you, sir.”

The latest activity in Ohio comes amid strategic Bitcoin reserve efforts. According to the Bitcoin Laws tracking tool, 47 states in the US have submitted Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) proposals. Of these, approximately 26 states still have active proposals under consideration.

But some states moved faster than others. Arizona, Texas, and New Hampshire are among those advancing legislation the furthest, while other states, including Ohio, have existing bills stuck in committee review.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/good-news-from-a-us-state-bitcoin-btc-and-cryptocurrency-payments-approved/

