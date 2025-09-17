Google and Coinbase Demonstrate How AI Can Pay for Refrigerator

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 16:37
Union
U$0.01405-11.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017165-0.32%
Wink
LIKE$0.010216+0.91%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1418+3.05%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000812-18.88%

Google has unveiled its open-source payment standard that makes it possible for artificial intelligence (AI) agents to settle monetary transactions via traditional trails as well as stablecoins, Fortune reports.  

The tech giant aims to standardize the rails for future AI-to-AI commerce before it becomes a reality. 

Broad collaboration 

For implementing this initiative, the tech behemoth has collaborated with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation (EF), as well as roughly 60 payment and commerce firms, including American Express and Salesforce.

The collaboration between Coinbase and Google was meant to ensure the interoperability of payments. Notably, Google has integrated Coinbase’s x402, which is an HTTP-native, instant stablecoin payment standard.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says that the collaboration has unlocked a “new level” for AI agents. 

The company has also shared a demo that shows how Coinbase’s x402 and Google’s AI can be used for purchasing a refrigerator.   

You Might Also Like

The protocol, which is known as Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), is an open protocol that is meant to serve as an extension of Google’s April Agent2Agent (A2A), the protocol that enables communication between agents. 

Essentially, the idea is that AI agents will be able to pay bills or buy things on a user’s behalf, and Google is working on a universal payments protocol. AI agents could potentially gain the ability to pay each other automatically.    

Source: https://u.today/google-releases-new-ai-payment-protocol-that-will-support-stablecoins

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to announce a new agreement on digital assets, with a focus on stablecoins, following high-level talks between senior officials and major industry players.
Major
MAJOR$0.16264+0.10%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 00:49
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,976.11-0.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005111-3.32%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005111-3.32%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2578-0.38%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review

Record instroom Bitcoin-ETF’s – richting $120.000?