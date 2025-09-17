Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

By: Coindoo
2025/09/17 01:20
AP2, sometimes referred to as the Intermediary Payment Protocol, aims to create a standard for how AI can securely handle payments.

Instead of just forwarding instructions, AI systems would be able to transact directly, manage balances, and settle payments in real time.

Developed by Mysten Labs, Sui is built to deliver high-speed, programmable transactions along with privacy-focused identity solutions.

Its role in AP2 marks a step toward combining blockchain infrastructure with artificial intelligence, creating the potential for automated commerce powered by both technologies.

READ MORE:

Citigroup Issues New Ethereum Forecasts With Wide Bull and Bear Scenarios

The announcement briefly pushed SUI’s token price higher before the market gave up those gains. Analysts say the muted reaction reflects investor caution, as real-world adoption will determine how significant AP2 becomes.

Even so, being part of a Google-backed initiative gives Sui fresh visibility in the increasingly competitive Layer 1 ecosystem.

The post Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard appeared first on Coindoo.

