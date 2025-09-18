Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/18 05:47
On Tuesday, Google announced the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), which it described as an “open protocol developed with leading payments and technology companies.”

The protocol is designed to enable AI agents to send and receive payments to each other, supporting different payment types such as credit and debit cards, stablecoins, and real-time bank transfers.

Some of those partners are big names in crypto, such as Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation, while others are global payments platforms such as American Express, Mastercard, PayPal, Revolut, and UnionPay.

Autonomous AI Payments

Coinbase has been developing its own AI and crypto payment solutions, specifically including support for dollar-pegged stablecoins. Google’s protocol builds on the firm’s Agent2Agent framework from April 2025, anticipating a future where AI agents communicate and transact directly without human intervention.

AP2 is designed as a universal protocol, “providing security and trust for a variety of payments like stablecoins and cryptocurrencies,” the firm stated. It aims to accelerate support for the Web3 ecosystem through a production-ready solution for agent-based crypto payments.

The system builds trust by using “Mandates,” which are tamper-proof, cryptographically-signed smart contracts that serve as verifiable proof of a user’s instructions.

These Mandates address the two primary ways a user will shop with an agent: real-time purchases with the human present, and delegated tasks which the agent will handle.

The Future of Shopping

AP2 also enables sophisticated autonomous commerce such as “smart shopping,” where AI agents monitor availability and execute purchases when conditions are met.

It can also seek out personalized offers with agents contacting merchants with specific details and time frames for the item wanted.

AI agents can also carry out coordinated tasks such as booking flights and hotels with multi-vendor transactions simultaneously.

This week, the Ethereum Foundation also announced the formation of a new team to work on agentic AI payments for the Ethereum network.

The post Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race  appeared first on CryptoPotato.

