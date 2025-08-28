Google Cloud Announces Plans to Launch Its Own Cryptocurrency Network: But There’s Significant Criticism

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 14:40
Threshold
T$0.0165+1.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1059+3.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018251-5.62%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07762+6.11%
Wink
LIKE$0.012307-3.22%

Google Cloud has announced Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), a new Layer-1 (L1) blockchain platform that aims to simplify global payments and asset reconciliation.

GCUL simplifies the management of commercial bank money, enabling transfers via distributed ledger technology. The platform is currently in a private testnet phase, and the company launched a pilot project for tokenized assets with CME earlier this year.

While Rich Widmann, Google Cloud’s head of Web3 strategy, stated that GCUL is a Layer 1 blockchain, some in the community have expressed the view that the structure is not fully decentralized and permissionless, but more like a consortium chain.

The company argued that instead of reinventing money, infrastructure should be redesigned:

“The path to a global, 24/7, multi-currency, and programmable payments system isn’t about reinventing money, but about reimagining the infrastructure. GCUL will enable the next generation of payments while preserving the stability and regulatory clarity advantages of the current financial system.”

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/google-cloud-announces-plans-to-launch-its-own-cryptocurrency-network-but-theres-significant-criticism/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

Bitcoin ETFs gained $219M in inflows as institutions return, fueling predictions of a breakout toward $130K and beyond.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 13:13
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0.00995-11.16%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000791-2.49%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662+18.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share
Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

PANews reported on August 5 that according to official news, Particle Network has opened up its end-to-end all-round infrastructure to create a universal transaction layer for RWAs, stablecoins and digital
Solayer
LAYER$0.5522+1.93%
Share
PANews2025/08/05 11:10
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

3 Hottest Meme Coins That Could Make You a Millionaire

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem