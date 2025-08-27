Google Cloud Launches New Blockchain to Take On Ripple and Circle

Blockchain

Google Cloud has revealed its latest step into blockchain with the launch of the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), a Layer-1 platform designed to power cross-border payments and digital asset settlements.

The move positions Google against established players such as Ripple, Circle, and Stripe, who already dominate global settlement infrastructure.

The announcement comes as Google expands its reach in the crypto ecosystem, including a recent investment boost in Bitcoin miner CleanSpark. According to Rich Widmann, Global Head of Web3 Strategy at Google Cloud, GCUL is engineered to be simple, flexible, and secure, catering primarily to financial institutions. Unlike other settlement networks, GCUL will allow any institution to build on it, avoiding the closed-off nature of proprietary systems.

A Different Approach to Settlements

Widmann explained that GCUL runs Python-based smart contracts, making it easier for developers and financial firms to adopt. He also highlighted Google’s unique advantage in scale and distribution, describing GCUL as a “neutral infrastructure layer” for the global market.

Currently operating as a private testnet, the ledger is being trialed following Google Cloud’s earlier collaboration with CME on tokenized assets. Its design is based on three core principles:

Simple: Delivered as a service with a single API, reducing integration hurdles across multiple assets and currencies.

Delivered as a service with a single API, reducing integration hurdles across multiple assets and currencies. Flexible: Offers high scalability and programmability, enabling automation in payments and asset management.

Offers high scalability and programmability, enabling automation in payments and asset management. Secure: Built with KYC-verified accounts and compliant fee structures within a private, permissioned framework.

Tokenization in Focus

Google’s move reflects a broader push among traditional financial giants into tokenized markets. Ripple’s XRP Ledger (XRPL) has already seen explosive adoption in real-world asset tokenization, recording more than 2,200% growth in the segment. Meanwhile, banks like Singapore’s DBS are bringing structured financial products onto Ethereum, signaling rising competition.

With GCUL, Google is not only venturing into settlement infrastructure but also eyeing a stake in the rapidly growing tokenized asset market. If successful, its open and institution-focused blockchain could disrupt existing models and reshape how value moves across borders.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories







Next article