Google Cloud Launches New Blockchain to Take On Ripple and Circle

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 18:35
RealLink
REAL$0.05776+1.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10078+0.47%
Movement
MOVE$0.1228+1.32%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22894+4.98%
XRP
XRP$3.0012+3.46%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0732-0.70%
Overtake
TAKE$0.07856+5.69%
Blockchain

Google Cloud has revealed its latest step into blockchain with the launch of the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), a Layer-1 platform designed to power cross-border payments and digital asset settlements.

The move positions Google against established players such as Ripple, Circle, and Stripe, who already dominate global settlement infrastructure.

The announcement comes as Google expands its reach in the crypto ecosystem, including a recent investment boost in Bitcoin miner CleanSpark. According to Rich Widmann, Global Head of Web3 Strategy at Google Cloud, GCUL is engineered to be simple, flexible, and secure, catering primarily to financial institutions. Unlike other settlement networks, GCUL will allow any institution to build on it, avoiding the closed-off nature of proprietary systems.

A Different Approach to Settlements

Widmann explained that GCUL runs Python-based smart contracts, making it easier for developers and financial firms to adopt. He also highlighted Google’s unique advantage in scale and distribution, describing GCUL as a “neutral infrastructure layer” for the global market.

Currently operating as a private testnet, the ledger is being trialed following Google Cloud’s earlier collaboration with CME on tokenized assets. Its design is based on three core principles:

  • Simple: Delivered as a service with a single API, reducing integration hurdles across multiple assets and currencies.
  • Flexible: Offers high scalability and programmability, enabling automation in payments and asset management.
  • Secure: Built with KYC-verified accounts and compliant fee structures within a private, permissioned framework.

Tokenization in Focus

Google’s move reflects a broader push among traditional financial giants into tokenized markets. Ripple’s XRP Ledger (XRPL) has already seen explosive adoption in real-world asset tokenization, recording more than 2,200% growth in the segment. Meanwhile, banks like Singapore’s DBS are bringing structured financial products onto Ethereum, signaling rising competition.

With GCUL, Google is not only venturing into settlement infrastructure but also eyeing a stake in the rapidly growing tokenized asset market. If successful, its open and institution-focused blockchain could disrupt existing models and reshape how value moves across borders.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/google-cloud-launches-new-blockchain-to-take-on-ripple-and-circle/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

BlockDAG has surged into 2025 as one of the year’s most talked-about projects, raising more than $385 million in its […] The post Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing? appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10074+0.50%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/27 18:00
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Investors are always searching for the top altcoin to buy now. While the market is full of choices, three names stand out: Bitcoin, Solana, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. Each brings something different to the table, but all are being ranked as strong picks for 2025 and beyond. Here’s a breakdown of why these three coins are [...] The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005615+7.27%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/27 18:20
Share
Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

PANews reported on August 27th that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment firm, published a statement stating that the Federal Reserve's independence is under scrutiny, and that Trump may assemble a team more aligned with his own views to push for a more dovish policy. Currently, Bowman, Waller, and Milan are widely believed to be leaning toward Trump's support. If Governor Lisa Cook is removed, the number of Federal Reserve Board members aligned with Trump will reach four, even before the appointments of the two vice chairs and the next chair are finalized. Following the Jackson Hole meeting, the Fed has become more concerned about the slowing job market, the severe employment situation, and the risk of accelerating hyperinflation, setting the stage for a September rate cut. Nvidia, a bellwether for AI trading, released its earnings report after the market closed today. The "Mag7," comprising Nvidia and seven other major tech stocks, accounts for approximately 33% of the S&P 500 index. Their performance and guidance will be key to monitoring the impact of AI spending on revenue growth. However, Nvidia faces increasing headwinds. An MIT study shows that 95% of AI projects are unprofitable, and the next generation of large language models has diminishing returns on scale. Recent weakness in the cryptocurrency sector is linked to selling by large holders. If US stocks continue to decline, confidence in Bitcoin among traditional financial asset allocators could be impacted, potentially triggering a new round of risk reduction.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.447+2.49%
Vice
VICE$0.01302-3.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10074+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/27 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

USDJPY Forecast: UBS Unveils Pivotal Ceiling at 148-150

Panora Successfully Raises Fresh Capital to Become Aptos’ Ultimate DeFi Super App