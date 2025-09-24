Google is launching an AI assistant that gives live coaching during Android games

Google is adding a new artificial intelligence assistant to Android that will coach players live while they’re playing mobile games. The feature will go live inside select titles over the next few months, according to a statement released Tuesday. This is part of Google’s larger effort to get people spending more time inside Android games and apps.

The assistant is powered by Google’s own AI models. Players can ask it questions during gameplay, and it’ll analyze what’s happening on the screen and respond with suggestions. That means no more switching between apps to hunt for tutorials on YouTube or Reddit. The assistant answers inside the game, instantly, using what it sees.

Google builds AI agent to boost gaming and revenue

Google is taking the AI agent race to the gaming world. Instead of sticking to typical use cases like scheduling or email replies, it’s dropping a digital coach into everyday mobile games. Google said this assistant is not just about answering questions — it can actually see what’s going on in real time and act based on that. The company is calling it an “agent,” meaning it can handle complex tasks inside the app, not just spout generic advice.

This follows similar moves by competitors. OpenAI has agents that can order food or book flights. Anthropic is working on agents for software development. But Google is focusing on gaming first. The company said its goal is to use AI not just in productivity tools, but in entertainment, where users already spend time.

The assistant was first teased by Google DeepMind last December. DeepMind is the same lab that trained AlphaGo and works under Alphabet. Their AI models are now being used to deliver this live coaching system. It’s conversational and doesn’t require players to leave their game. It watches what’s happening and answers with relevant advice. No annoying pop-ups. No extra downloads.

Also announced Tuesday, Google is creating a new “gamer profile” inside the Play Store. The profile will show your game progress, unlocked achievements, and let you connect with community forums. It’s similar to what other platforms like Steam or Xbox have had for years. But this is the first time Android users will get all that info in one place.

All these updates come as Google’s Play Store is pulling in more money. In Q2, revenue from subscriptions, devices, and platforms — including Play Store purchases — jumped 20% to $11.2 billion. That segment is now one of the fastest-growing parts of Alphabet’s business.

To keep the momentum going, Google is launching limited-time leagues. Android users can earn virtual points and rewards by playing select games. The first league will run from October 10 to 23 and will feature Subway Surfers. Past rewards have included discounts on Google Pixel hardware.

Meanwhile, on the same day Google made these announcements, the European Commission sent out a warning shot. EU regulators asked Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Booking.com to explain how they’re preventing online financial scams. This comes under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), a law that forces tech giants to police illegal content more seriously.

