Google is adding a new artificial intelligence assistant to Android that will coach players live while they’re playing mobile games. The feature will go live inside select titles over the next few months, according to a statement released Tuesday. This is part of Google’s larger effort to get people spending more time inside Android games […]Google is adding a new artificial intelligence assistant to Android that will coach players live while they’re playing mobile games. The feature will go live inside select titles over the next few months, according to a statement released Tuesday. This is part of Google’s larger effort to get people spending more time inside Android games […]

Google is launching an AI assistant that gives live coaching during Android games

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 01:07
GET
GET$0.005812-9.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08562+0.93%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.000312+0.51%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245-0.08%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01702-14.30%

Google is adding a new artificial intelligence assistant to Android that will coach players live while they’re playing mobile games. The feature will go live inside select titles over the next few months, according to a statement released Tuesday. This is part of Google’s larger effort to get people spending more time inside Android games and apps.

The assistant is powered by Google’s own AI models. Players can ask it questions during gameplay, and it’ll analyze what’s happening on the screen and respond with suggestions. That means no more switching between apps to hunt for tutorials on YouTube or Reddit. The assistant answers inside the game, instantly, using what it sees.

Google builds AI agent to boost gaming and revenue

Google is taking the AI agent race to the gaming world. Instead of sticking to typical use cases like scheduling or email replies, it’s dropping a digital coach into everyday mobile games. Google said this assistant is not just about answering questions — it can actually see what’s going on in real time and act based on that. The company is calling it an “agent,” meaning it can handle complex tasks inside the app, not just spout generic advice.

This follows similar moves by competitors. OpenAI has agents that can order food or book flights. Anthropic is working on agents for software development. But Google is focusing on gaming first. The company said its goal is to use AI not just in productivity tools, but in entertainment, where users already spend time.

The assistant was first teased by Google DeepMind last December. DeepMind is the same lab that trained AlphaGo and works under Alphabet. Their AI models are now being used to deliver this live coaching system. It’s conversational and doesn’t require players to leave their game. It watches what’s happening and answers with relevant advice. No annoying pop-ups. No extra downloads.

Also announced Tuesday, Google is creating a new “gamer profile” inside the Play Store. The profile will show your game progress, unlocked achievements, and let you connect with community forums. It’s similar to what other platforms like Steam or Xbox have had for years. But this is the first time Android users will get all that info in one place.

All these updates come as Google’s Play Store is pulling in more money. In Q2, revenue from subscriptions, devices, and platforms — including Play Store purchases — jumped 20% to $11.2 billion. That segment is now one of the fastest-growing parts of Alphabet’s business.

To keep the momentum going, Google is launching limited-time leagues. Android users can earn virtual points and rewards by playing select games. The first league will run from October 10 to 23 and will feature Subway Surfers. Past rewards have included discounts on Google Pixel hardware.

Meanwhile, on the same day Google made these announcements, the European Commission sent out a warning shot. EU regulators asked Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Booking.com to explain how they’re preventing online financial scams. This comes under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), a law that forces tech giants to police illegal content more seriously.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SegaSwap raises seed funding at $10M valuation to build attention-based DeFi on Solana and Sonic SVM with liquid staking innovation.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.000883-5.56%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18354-0.57%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001731+1.34%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/23 23:55
Share
SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

The post SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC is flipping the table on crypto regulation. Chairman Paul Atkins said on Fox Business that the agency wants to roll out a new “innovation exemption” by the end of this year. This rule would let crypto firms launch products straight into the market without having to follow rules that don’t match the technology. The decisions follow months of legal cleanup, as Atkins confirmed the SEC has already dropped several crypto enforcement actions filed under former Chair Gary Gensler, saying those cases were “burdensome” and didn’t make sense anymore. According to the Mornings with Maria interview, this exemption is part of a broader effort to give the crypto industry a stable regulatory floor to build from. “We’re trying to give the marketplace some kind of stable platform upon which they can introduce their products,” Paul said. The SEC has also created a new crypto task force to help structure what he called a “new approach” to crypto oversight. Paul floated the innovation exemption idea back in July, but this is the first time he’s committed to a deadline. Since Donald Trump’s return to the Oval, the vibe at the SEC has clearly changed. Paul made it clear that crypto firms should not have to “comply with incompatible or burdensome prescriptive regulatory requirements.” Paul calls for fewer reports, more IPOs, and tighter rulemaking with CFTC Paul also wants to cut down on how often companies report earnings. He told Maria Bartiromo the current quarterly system is outdated, and backed Trump’s suggestion that companies should report just twice a year. Paul pointed out that before 1970, U.S. public companies didn’t report every quarter. “Foreign companies listed in the U.S. only report every six months,” he said, arguing it’s time to review whether the current structure still makes sense. He also noted…
Threshold
T$0.0156+2.22%
Union
U$0.010453-4.72%
FOX Token
FOX$0.0258+0.27%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:09
Share
Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

The post Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve meeting today, onchain flows are telegraphing that crypto traders are topping off exchanges and leaning long ahead of a widely expected 25-basis-point cut. Pre-Fed Positioning Stablecoins are doing the heavy lifting. Cryptoquant data shows $7.6 billion in fresh USDT and USDC (ERC-20) deposits heading to trading venues ahead of the decision. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fed-day-dry-powder-cryptoquant-analyst-tracks-7-6b-stablecoin-pile-on-exchanges/
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016066-4.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:36
Share

Trending News

More

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review