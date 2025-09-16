Google Partners with Coinbase for Crypto Payments

Google has launched a new open-source AI payments protocol that supports stablecoins alongside traditional credit card payments. Partnering with Coinbase, Salesforce, and other crypto firms including the Ethereum Foundation, the scheme makes it easier for AI apps to send and receive payments securely. This initiative aims to boost seamless, agent-to-agent transactions in the growing AI ecosystem, opening new possibilities for fast, automated financial interactions between AI-powered services and platforms.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.