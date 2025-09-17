Google Partners with Coinbase to Enable Stablecoin Payments for AI Applications

TLDR

Google launches open-source protocol enabling AI applications to send and receive payments, including stablecoin transactions

Partnership includes Coinbase, Ethereum Foundation, Salesforce, American Express, and over 60 companies

Protocol builds on Google’s Agent2Agent framework from April to standardize AI agent communication

Stablecoin market has grown to $289 billion in circulation, up from $205 billion at year start

Initiative aims to connect AI agents with decentralized finance protocols for autonomous transactions

Google has launched an open-source protocol that allows artificial intelligence applications to send and receive payments using stablecoins. The initiative marks a major step toward integrating cryptocurrency with AI-powered applications.

The protocol was developed through partnerships with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, and more than 60 companies. Major participants include Salesforce, American Express, Etsy, PayPal, SAP, Deloitte, McKinsey, and PwC.

James Tromans, head of Web3 at Google Cloud, confirmed the protocol supports existing payment systems and new capabilities like stablecoins. Coinbase engineer Erik Reppel explained that the companies worked together to make their payment systems work with each other.

The new payment system builds on Google’s Agent2Agent Protocol from April. That earlier framework helped AI agents exchange information and interact more efficiently with each other.

AI agents are autonomous software programs that can make decisions without human input. The payment protocol extends their capabilities into financial transactions while maintaining security and user intent.

Growing Stablecoin Market

The stablecoin market has expanded to $289 billion in circulation this year. This represents growth from $205 billion at the beginning of 2025.

Stablecoins are digital tokens pegged to fiat currencies like the US dollar. They provide price stability compared to other cryptocurrencies, making them suitable for payment applications.

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has predicted that AI agents will become the biggest users of stablecoins. The Ethereum Foundation has also highlighted their potential in AI applications.

The foundation pointed to the HTTP 402 status code, which means “payment required.” When combined with Ethereum Improvement Proposal 3009, it could enable AI agents to execute stablecoin transfers automatically.

Technical Implementation

The protocol ensures payments are secure and interoperable across different systems. It aims to execute transactions according to the human user’s intent rather than random actions.

Google worked specifically with Coinbase to integrate stablecoin functionality into the system. The crypto exchange has been developing its own AI-integrated payment infrastructure.

The Ethereum Foundation provided consultation on the technical aspects of the protocol. Their involvement ensures compatibility with existing blockchain infrastructure and standards.

The initiative connects AI agents with decentralized finance protocols for the first time. This integration could streamline trading and improve user interactions across platforms.

Stablecoins recently received regulatory support in the United States through the GENIUS Act. This legislation provides clearer guidelines for stablecoin operations and usage.

The protocol represents Google’s continued expansion into Web3 technologies and cryptocurrency integration. The company has been gradually building its presence in the blockchain space through various initiatives.

