Google Play’s new crypto rules could lock DeFi apps out of major markets

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/14 04:03
U
U$0,021+%0,47
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04355-%13,48
DeFi
DEFI$0,001879+%9,88
Major
MAJOR$0,1579-%2,75
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0,1991-%1,14

Google Play introduces new rules that require crypto developers to obtain banking licenses in several major jurisdictions.

Summary
  • Google Play will require crypto apps to obtain licenses.
  • U.S., the EU, and Japan, among several jurisdictions affected.
  • DeFi apps could suffer under these rules, as they typically don’t have licenses.

Google has taken a step that could significantly impact access to DeFi apps and wallets. On August 13, Google Play released new requirements for crypto exchange and wallet apps. To remain available on its app store in several major jurisdictions, apps will have to obtain the appropriate licenses.

The U.S., the EU, Canada, U.K., Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Israel, South Africa, and the UAE are among the affected jurisdictions. In each of these, developers will have to register with a government entity either as a crypto service provider or as a bank.

For example, in the U.S., developers must be registered with FinCEN as a Money Services Business or as a chartered banking entity. In the European Union, developers will have to register as a virtual asset service provider under the MiCA regulations.

DeFi apps under threat

In its guidelines, Google Play did not distinguish between centralized and decentralized crypto exchanges. This means that DeFi exchanges, which typically do not have corporate entities to register with regulators, could soon find themselves removed from the Google Play Store.

If a decentralized exchange like Uniswap or PancakeSwap fails to obtain a license, users would only be able to access it through web browsers. Furthermore, the DEXs would not be able to argue that they are not targeting users in the U.S. and the EU directly, and would be delisted by default.

The same rules apply to custodial and non-custodial wallets. This could push many open-source wallets off the Play Store, making it significantly harder for regular users to download them on their devices.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4.177,42-%4,04
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0,00000003022+%3,59
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0137-%5,19
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0,268177-%8,67
Memecoin
MEME$0,002034-%3,51
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge