Google searches for ‘cancel Netflix’ spike over 500% in a week

Google searches for ‘cancel Netflix’ have surged in the United States amid an ongoing onslaught on the streaming giant by Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

The search interest score rose from 16 in the week ending September 27 to 100 by the week of October 5, marking a 525% increase in just one week, according to Google Trends data, retrieved by Finbold on October 5.

On a yearly basis, searches climbed from 19 in October 2024 to 100 in October 2025, reflecting a 426% annual increase.

The data also highlighted where the trend is most pronounced. States such as New Mexico, West Virginia, Kentucky, Montana, and Idaho registered the highest relative search volumes for “cancel Netflix.”

Google searches for ‘Cancel Netflix’ in the U.S. Source: Google Trends

This spike coincides with growing backlash against Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) , following criticism from Musk, who has urged subscribers to cancel their accounts over the platform’s inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters in children’s programming.

Musk’s campaign has dominated headlines, with multiple posts encouraging his followers to drop the service. The controversy intensified after remarks by Dead End: Paranormal Park creator Hamish Steele resurfaced, fueling calls for boycotts.

While Netflix has not disclosed official subscriber numbers, media outlets report that cancellations have noticeably increased since the controversy erupted.

What next for Netflix stock

The backlash is already being felt. Over the past week, NFLX shares have corrected by more than 5%. However, year-to-date, the stock remains up, having rallied over 30% to trade at $1153 as of press time.

NFLX one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Notably, Netflix is set to report third-quarter earnings later this month, projecting revenue of $11.53 billion and earnings per share of $6.87, both ahead of Wall Street’s initial estimates.

The streamer, which no longer discloses subscriber numbers quarterly, recently raised its full-year revenue outlook to between $44.8 billion and $45.2 billion, citing growth in its ad-supported tier, favorable currency trends, and steady engagement.

The company’s last results beat forecasts but fell short of more ambitious analyst expectations.

Featured image via Shutterstock