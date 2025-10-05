ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Google searches for ‘cancel Netflix’ spike over 500% in a week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google searches for ‘cancel Netflix’ have surged in the United States amid an ongoing onslaught on the streaming giant by Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. The search interest score rose from 16 in the week ending September 27 to 100 by the week of October 5, marking a 525% increase in just one week, according to Google Trends data, retrieved by Finbold on October 5. On a yearly basis, searches climbed from 19 in October 2024 to 100 in October 2025, reflecting a 426% annual increase. The data also highlighted where the trend is most pronounced. States such as New Mexico, West Virginia, Kentucky, Montana, and Idaho registered the highest relative search volumes for “cancel Netflix.” Google searches for ‘Cancel Netflix’ in the U.S. Source: Google Trends This spike coincides with growing backlash against Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) , following criticism from Musk, who has urged subscribers to cancel their accounts over the platform’s inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters in children’s programming. Musk’s campaign has dominated headlines, with multiple posts encouraging his followers to drop the service. The controversy intensified after remarks by Dead End: Paranormal Park creator Hamish Steele resurfaced, fueling calls for boycotts. While Netflix has not disclosed official subscriber numbers, media outlets report that cancellations have noticeably increased since the controversy erupted. What next for Netflix stock  The backlash is already being felt. Over the past week, NFLX shares have corrected by more than 5%. However, year-to-date, the stock remains up, having rallied over 30% to trade at $1153 as of press time.  NFLX one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold Notably, Netflix is set to report third-quarter earnings later this month, projecting revenue of $11.53 billion and earnings per share of $6.87, both ahead of Wall Street’s initial estimates. The streamer, which no longer discloses subscriber numbers quarterly,… The post Google searches for ‘cancel Netflix’ spike over 500% in a week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google searches for ‘cancel Netflix’ have surged in the United States amid an ongoing onslaught on the streaming giant by Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. The search interest score rose from 16 in the week ending September 27 to 100 by the week of October 5, marking a 525% increase in just one week, according to Google Trends data, retrieved by Finbold on October 5. On a yearly basis, searches climbed from 19 in October 2024 to 100 in October 2025, reflecting a 426% annual increase. The data also highlighted where the trend is most pronounced. States such as New Mexico, West Virginia, Kentucky, Montana, and Idaho registered the highest relative search volumes for “cancel Netflix.” Google searches for ‘Cancel Netflix’ in the U.S. Source: Google Trends This spike coincides with growing backlash against Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) , following criticism from Musk, who has urged subscribers to cancel their accounts over the platform’s inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters in children’s programming. Musk’s campaign has dominated headlines, with multiple posts encouraging his followers to drop the service. The controversy intensified after remarks by Dead End: Paranormal Park creator Hamish Steele resurfaced, fueling calls for boycotts. While Netflix has not disclosed official subscriber numbers, media outlets report that cancellations have noticeably increased since the controversy erupted. What next for Netflix stock  The backlash is already being felt. Over the past week, NFLX shares have corrected by more than 5%. However, year-to-date, the stock remains up, having rallied over 30% to trade at $1153 as of press time.  NFLX one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold Notably, Netflix is set to report third-quarter earnings later this month, projecting revenue of $11.53 billion and earnings per share of $6.87, both ahead of Wall Street’s initial estimates. The streamer, which no longer discloses subscriber numbers quarterly,…

Google searches for ‘cancel Netflix’ spike over 500% in a week

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 19:41
COM
COM$0.004942-4.79%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000000628-9.75%
Oasis
ROSE$0.01662+3.81%
Union
U$0.00661-12.75%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000664-8.18%

Google searches for ‘cancel Netflix’ have surged in the United States amid an ongoing onslaught on the streaming giant by Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

The search interest score rose from 16 in the week ending September 27 to 100 by the week of October 5, marking a 525% increase in just one week, according to Google Trends data, retrieved by Finbold on October 5.

On a yearly basis, searches climbed from 19 in October 2024 to 100 in October 2025, reflecting a 426% annual increase.

The data also highlighted where the trend is most pronounced. States such as New Mexico, West Virginia, Kentucky, Montana, and Idaho registered the highest relative search volumes for “cancel Netflix.”

Google searches for ‘Cancel Netflix’ in the U.S. Source: Google Trends

This spike coincides with growing backlash against Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) , following criticism from Musk, who has urged subscribers to cancel their accounts over the platform’s inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters in children’s programming.

Musk’s campaign has dominated headlines, with multiple posts encouraging his followers to drop the service. The controversy intensified after remarks by Dead End: Paranormal Park creator Hamish Steele resurfaced, fueling calls for boycotts.

While Netflix has not disclosed official subscriber numbers, media outlets report that cancellations have noticeably increased since the controversy erupted.

What next for Netflix stock 

The backlash is already being felt. Over the past week, NFLX shares have corrected by more than 5%. However, year-to-date, the stock remains up, having rallied over 30% to trade at $1153 as of press time. 

NFLX one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Notably, Netflix is set to report third-quarter earnings later this month, projecting revenue of $11.53 billion and earnings per share of $6.87, both ahead of Wall Street’s initial estimates.

The streamer, which no longer discloses subscriber numbers quarterly, recently raised its full-year revenue outlook to between $44.8 billion and $45.2 billion, citing growth in its ad-supported tier, favorable currency trends, and steady engagement. 

The company’s last results beat forecasts but fell short of more ambitious analyst expectations.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/google-searches-for-cancel-netflix-spike-over-500-in-a-week/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide

DEX Screener is used by crypto traders who need access to on-chain data like trading volumes, liquidity, and token prices. This information allows them to analyze trends, monitor new listings, and make informed investment decisions. In this tutorial, I will build a DEXScreener clone from scratch, covering everything from the initial design to a functional app. We will use Streamlit, a Python framework for building full-stack apps.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006384-7.46%
Wink
LIKE$0.004741-5.27%
RWAX
APP$0.000776-19.66%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 15:05
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-4.09%
MANTRA
OM$0.09238-4.95%
OP
OP$0.3585-6.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Tracking every movement in the crypto presale market is nearly impossible. But if we follow crypto whales, we might get a hint of which presale could deliver the highest returns. Right now, big-spending traders are highlighting projects such as EcoYield, a next-gen RWA platform; BlockDAG, a layer-1 network; and Remittix, a crypto-to-fiat app. These projects […] The post Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
GET
GET$0.00084-5.29%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002897-6.72%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/04 19:12

Trending News

More

Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

XION Blockchain Founder Anthony Anzolone to Unveil Pioneering Vision at KBW 2025

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,985.45
$103,985.45$103,985.45

-1.66%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,509.13
$3,509.13$3,509.13

-2.22%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.66
$161.66$161.66

-3.04%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2641
$2.2641$2.2641

-2.70%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16410
$0.16410$0.16410

-1.71%