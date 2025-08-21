Google Searches for ‘Privacy Coins’ Reach an All-Time High; Price Follows

By: Coinspeaker
2025/08/21 04:03

The mindshare and interest in privacy solutions appear to be rising worldwide, which includes privacy-enhancing cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin first gained popularity among privacy and encryption advocates known as cypherpunks, thanks to its pseudonymous accounts—later losing this appeal with the surge of advanced chain analysis tools. In this context, a few privacy-focused cryptocurrencies have surged, addressing this specific demand at the protocol level.

According to data from Google Trends on August 20, searches for the keyword “Privacy Coins” jumped significantly worldwide, reaching an all-time high marked by 98 points in the five-year timeframe. This is a contrasting metric to the recent plunge in “alt season” searches.

Global interest in "privacy coins" in the past five years from August 20, 2025 | Source: Google Trends

Global interest in “privacy coins” in the past five years from August 20, 2025 | Source: Google Trends

On that note, Vlad, host of the Bitcoin Takeover (BTCTKVR) podcast, commented this rise in interest “was obvious.” In a post on X, Vlad foresees “a massive exodus towards anything that offers financial privacy,” adding that this is not a matter of “if” but “when.” He mentions that there are “many Bitcoin OGs” interested in privacy coins like Monero, Zcash, Zano, and Beam “these days,” proving his point.

 

More Metrics: Shielded Zcash, Price Analysis

Another interesting metric that reached an all-time high and reflects the growing demand for privacy coins and privacy-enhancing technology is the total supply of shielded ZEC. Zcash is the second most popular privacy cryptocurrency by market cap, which gives users the choice of using transparent or shielded (privacy-enhancing) addresses.

Data from the Zcash Dashboard retrieved by Coinspeaker shows shielded Zcash ZEC $39.32 24h volatility: 12.0% Market cap: $638.29 M Vol. 24h: $111.82 M peaked at over 3,645,047 ZEC (approximately $140 million) on August 20. With that, the percentage of shielded Zcash over its total supply is 22.32%, showing rising interest in the privacy feature while holding and using the coin.

Historical trend of shielded Zcash supply as of August 20, 2025 | Source: Zcash Dashboard

Historical trend of shielded Zcash supply as of August 20, 2025 | Source: Zcash Dashboard

ZEC is up 10.2% in the last 24 hours, according to the CoinGecko index, following this trend. On the other hand, Monero XMR $259.9 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $4.79 B Vol. 24h: $111.33 M is down 7.4% despite the growing interest in privacy solutions due to the challenges Monero currently faces related to Qubic Pool’s selfish mining attacks, as Coinspeaker reported.

Privacy coins category price index on August 20 | Source: CoinGecko

Privacy coins category price index on August 20 | Source: CoinGecko

Besides privacy coins, other examples of privacy-enhancing technologies are also seeing an increase in mindshare, especially on X. VPN providers like Mullvad, Nym, and Proton; Brave browser; private AI, as teased by the Near protocol; and others like Railgun for Ethereum or the eERC token standard for Avalanche are a few notable use cases leading the privacy race.

next

The post Google Searches for ‘Privacy Coins’ Reach an All-Time High; Price Follows appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

'BNB Microstrategy' firm Windtree is facing delisting from Nasdaq, which could risk its treasury strategy.
Binance Coin
BNB$878.62+5.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/21 04:12
Share
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise After Fed Minutes Shed Light on Rate Cut Dissent

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise After Fed Minutes Shed Light on Rate Cut Dissent

Bitcoin and Ethereum were well into positive territory on a strong day for crypto markets.
Light
LIGHT$0.217+9.04%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-0.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 04:07
Share
US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect

US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect

The United States has imposed steep tariffs of 57.6% on Chinese bitcoin mining equipment, creating potential liabilities exceeding $100 million for major US mining companies like CleanSpark and IREN who imported machines in 2024. The post US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Wink
LIKE$0.011645-1.39%
Major
MAJOR$0.1587+1.35%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/08/21 04:35
Share

Trending News

More

‘BNB Microstrategy’ faces imminent Nasdaq delisting as price falls below threshold

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise After Fed Minutes Shed Light on Rate Cut Dissent

US Bitcoin Miners Face $100M+ in Tariff Liabilities as New Asia Import Duties Take Effect

Wormhole Challenges LayerZero with Higher Bid for Stargate

How Two Prime and Figment Are Changing Bitcoin Yield for Big Investors