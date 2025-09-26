Google Takes 5.4% Stake in Bitcoin Miner Cipher's AI Pivot Through $1.4B Deal

Google has acquired an approximately 5.4% equity stake in Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining through a $1.4 billion financial backstop arrangement, supporting the crypto miner's strategic pivot into AI infrastructure development.

The investment, announced Thursday, comes as part of a 10-year hosting agreement between Cipher Mining and AI cloud platform Fluidstack worth approximately $3 billion in contracted revenue. Google will backstop $1.4 billion of Fluidstack's lease obligations to support project-related debt financing, receiving warrants to acquire about 24 million shares of Cipher common stock in return.

The deal represents a significant validation of the crypto mining industry's pivot toward AI infrastructure, with Cipher Mining (Nasdaq: CIFR) leveraging its existing data center expertise and power infrastructure to capture demand from artificial intelligence companies. The arrangement establishes Google as a significant stakeholder in a company that operates a pipeline of approximately 2.4 gigawatts of capacity originally built for Bitcoin mining operations.

Under the agreement, Cipher will deliver 168 megawatts of critical IT load at its Barber Lake site in Colorado City, Texas, supported by up to 244 MW of gross capacity. The facility is designed to meet next-generation compute requirements, with potential for 500 MW capacity expansion across 587 acres of surrounding land.

The deal positions Cipher as a major player in AI data center development, with the company maintaining its substantial pipeline for additional HPC projects. The transaction represents what CEO Tyler Page described as "the first of several in the HPC space" as the company scales its capabilities in the rapidly growing sector.

"We are thrilled to be working with Fluidstack to develop HPC data centers, and we look forward to welcoming Google as an investor in Cipher," said Tyler Page, Cipher's CEO. The executive described the transaction as "transformative" for the company's high-performance computing momentum.

Google's financial backing provides crucial support for the infrastructure development while securing access to significant compute capacity through Fluidstack's operations. The AI cloud platform builds and operates HPC clusters for major corporations, positioning it as a key intermediary in the AI infrastructure supply chain.

The deal structure includes two five-year extension options that could bring total contract revenue to approximately $7 billion over the full term. Cipher expects site net operating income margins of 80-85% with estimated project costs of $9-11 million per megawatt of critical IT load.

The transaction highlights how Bitcoin mining companies are successfully repositioning themselves as AI infrastructure providers, leveraging existing data center facilities and power management expertise developed for cryptocurrency operations. Cipher's transition from crypto mining to AI hosting demonstrates the adaptability of mining infrastructure for high-performance computing applications.

The move prompted a 17.54% decline in Cipher's stock price on Thursday trading to $11.66, though it has recovered slightly to $12.24 (+4.97%) as of publication time.

Google's strategic investment reflects broader trends among technology giants seeking to secure AI infrastructure, while also validating the crypto mining industry's evolution beyond traditional blockchain applications. The deal indicates major tech companies' willingness to partner with former crypto miners who possess the specialized infrastructure and operational expertise needed for large-scale AI compute deployments.

Fluidstack co-founder and president César Maklary emphasized the partnership's significance for AI companies. "Together with Cipher Mining, we're committed to accelerating the development of critical infrastructure on which frontier AI companies depend," he stated.

The Google warrant arrangement includes adjustment provisions and potential cash settlement options under certain circumstances, providing flexibility in the final ownership structure. Cipher plans to retain 100% ownership of the project while accessing capital markets to fund additional project requirements.

