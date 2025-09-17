Google Unveils AI Payment Protocol With Coinbase As Partner For Stablecoin Integration

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/17 14:00
On Tuesday, the multinational tech company Google announced the release of a new payment protocol designed to streamline the process of sending and receiving money for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. This open-source initiative expands beyond traditional payment methods like credit and debit cards to include stablecoins.

Google’s New Payments Protocol

To facilitate the integration of stablecoins, Google collaborated with US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, which has already developed its own AI and crypto payment solutions through its x402 Bazaar program. 

Google also engaged with over 60 organizations, including major players like Salesforce, American Express, and Etsy, to incorporate a wide range of perspectives and capabilities into the new protocol.

James Tromans, the head of Web3 at Google Cloud, emphasized the protocol’s design in an interview with Fortune, stating, “We built it from the ground up to consider both existing payment infrastructures and emerging capabilities like stablecoins.” 

Over the past year, AI solutions have been one of the largest trends in the cryptocurrency sector, driven by their ability to automate complex tasks such as trading and decentralized finance (DeFi) management. 

Given the significant interest in stablecoins following the passage and signing of the GENIUS Act, the United States’ first stablecoin bill, it seems that Google is positioning itself in support of this development, as well as of the Trump administration’s support for both crypto and AI solutions. 

Many industry leaders predict a future where AI systems will communicate autonomously, potentially allowing AI financial advisors to negotiate mortgages directly with AI representatives from various institutions, or personal shopping agents to engage with AI retailers.

Tech Giants Embrace Stablecoins

The recent launch builds on a protocol introduced by Google in April, which established a standard for communication between different artificial intelligence agents. 

Tromans noted that this new payments protocol is intended to ensure that transactions between artificial intelligence agents are safe, secure, and aligned with user intentions.

Coinbase’s head of engineering, Erik Reppel, highlighted the importance of their partnership, stating, “We’re all working to figure out how we can make AI transmit value to each other.” 

Reppel believes that this new collaboration between the two giants, aims to pave the way for a more interconnected digital economy, where AI systems can seamlessly facilitate financial transactions.

Google’s entry into the stablecoin space aligns with a growing interest among major tech firms. Companies like Apple, Airbnb, and Meta are exploring stablecoin integrations, reflecting a broader trend in Silicon Valley toward embracing cryptocurrency. 

In June, e-commerce platform Shopify also announced plans to implement stablecoin payment options later this year, further indicating a shift towards new financial solutions.

Google

Featured image from CNBC, chart from TradingView.com 

