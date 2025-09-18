Google Unveils AI Payments Protocol with Stablecoin Support

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 10:00
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1488+4,49%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01798+3,81%
Major
MAJOR$0,1656+1,62%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,88049+3,28%

Google launches AP2, an AI payments protocol supporting stablecoins and digital assets, enabling secure, automated transactions with major tech and crypto partners.

Google has launched a new AI payments protocol that supports both traditional and digital assets, including stablecoins. The protocol, called Agents to Payments (AP2), is open-source and is designed to make it easier for AI applications to make and receive payments. To construct this system, Google teamed up with big-name techs and crypto companies, like Coinbase, Salesforce, and the Ethereum Foundation.

Google Teams with Coinbase for Stablecoin-Powered AI Payments

This new initiative is a huge step in converging artificial intelligence technology and financial technology. According to Google, the AP2 protocol enables AI “agents” to perform transactions on behalf of users. These agents are intelligent agents that can do things such as buying products on the web, managing money or negotiating services-all without direct human intervention.

For example, an AI personal shopper could browse through an online store, select clothing items and clear the purchase automatically. Similarly, an AIF (artificial intelligence financial assistant) would compare mortgage rates and process a homebuyer’s application. These use cases demonstrate the coming together of AI and payments in new ways.

Related Reading: Inside Google’s Private Testnet: The Future of Blockchain Payments? | Live Bitcoin News

To provide stablecoin transactions, Google collaborated with Coinbase, which has already got its system for AI and crypto payments. Google also worked with more than 60 other organizations such as American Express, Etsy and Metamask to make sure the protocol supports a wide range of payment methods.

According to James Tromans, head of Web3 at Google Cloud, the protocol was “designed once, from scratch” to process both conventional payments and digital assets. “We wanted to have something that could play with the tools people currently have but be able to also adapt to whatever the future of finance is,” he said in an interview with Fortune.

Digital Asset Support Grows with Google’s AI Payment Innovations

The basic function of AP2 is a tool called ‘Mandates’. These are cryptographically signed instructions that serve as proof that a user gave illegitimate permission. Mandates can be used with paying bills or those orders given to AI agents, such as buying a specific service or product regularly or managing subscriptions. This helps to add a layer of security and trust to AI-driven transactions.

To take crypto integration further, Google launched the A2A x402 extension. Additionally, it developed the tool with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, and Metamask. This extension makes it possible for reliable and secure stablecoin-based payments by AI agents.

Timing of this launching is also important. Recently, the government of the U.S. has shifted its support toward digital assets. In July, President Donald Trump signed a law that granted stablecoins official regulatory approval. This law gives the crypto space new validity and motivates large tech companies to innovate.

As a result, Google’s new protocol comes at a time when AI and crypto are both biggish trends. By integrating these technologies, Google is seeking to be at the start of the more ‘moneyed’ age. This could mean one day that automated systems will simplify day-to-day payments and make digital commerce faster and easier, as well as more intelligent.

In conclusion, Google’s AP2 protocol is a sign of a new era in digital payments. With the backing of stablecoins and artificially intelligent agents, the company is helping to pave the way for the smarter, more flexible, financial services the world needs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

TLDR Curve Finance has proposed Yield Basis to share revenue directly with CRV holders, offering a sustainable income model. The proposal aims to turn the CRV token into a yield-bearing asset, providing consistent returns to token holders. Curve Finance plans to mint $60 million worth of crvUSD and allocate funds across Bitcoin-focused liquidity pools. Between [...] The post Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01444-0,27%
Curve
CRV$0,8239+5,79%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/19 06:05
Share
PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal’ın stablecoin’i PayPal USD (PYUSD), LayerZero entegrasyonu sayesinde Tron, Avalanche, Sei ve daha birçok blockchain’e genişliyor. LayerZero’nun Stargate Hydra köprüsü aracılığıyla gerçekleşen bu adım, PYUSD’nin ekosistemini önemli ölçüde büyütüyor. Paxos Trust Company tarafından ihraç edilen PYUSD, ilk olarak Ethereum üzerinde piyasaya sürülmüş, daha sonra Solana ve Arbitrum’a, bugün ise Stellar’a genişletilmişti. Yeni duyuruyla birlikte, “PYUSD0” […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
SEI
SEI$0,3451+4,07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005252+3,85%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005551+0,65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 05:14
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1485+4,65%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket