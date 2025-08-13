Google Veteran: Seed Phrase Math Protects Bitcoin From Quantum Attack

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 03:18
SEED
SEED$0.001032--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13786+0.15%
MATH
MATH$0.10175-4.68%

Despite Microsoft’s breakthrough million-qubit quantum computer design, a former Google Europe veteran asserts that Bitcoin’s cryptography remains fundamentally secure for the foreseeable future.

Quantum Threat to Bitcoin Overblown, Mathematical Reality Prevails

According to Graham Cooke, a former Google veteran and the CEO of Brava, Microsoft’s development of “topological qubits,” touted for exceptional stability, promises machines scaling to a million qubits, far surpassing current 100-1000 qubit systems.

This advancement, Cooke stated in his X thread, reignited concerns among some cryptocurrency holders about potential encryption cracking. However, the mathematical foundation securing bitcoin (BTC) wallets presents an astronomical barrier.

A standard 12-word recovery seed phrase encompasses more potential Bitcoin private keys than there are stars in the observable universe. The security scales exponentially. A 24-word seed phrase offers approximately 340 septillion trillion (10^77) possible combinations.

Cooke explained that in order to brute-force such a key, even with 8 billion people each using a billion supercomputers testing a billion combinations per second, would require over 10^40 years – vastly exceeding the universe’s 14-billion-year lifespan.

The Brava CEO added:

While Microsoft‘s topological approach is promising, practical, error-corrected quantum computers capable of threatening current cryptography remain years away. Furthermore, Cooke argued that the industry isn’t static. NIST published post-quantum cryptography standards in 2024, and blockchain projects are actively implementing quantum-resistant digital signatures.

The analysis highlights a profound equalizer: “This mathematical fortress costs nothing to create.” The same unbreakable encryption securing a seed phrase on a $50 smartphone matches that of billion-dollar systems, generated in milliseconds. “This isn’t just technology – it’s mathematical equality,” the thread emphasized, enabling anyone to secure value digitally.

This extremely strong mathematical foundation underpins innovations like regulated stablecoin yield protocols. Cooke concluded that firms like Brava leverage this security to offer institutional-grade financial tools, demonstrating crypto’s ongoing evolution irrespective of distant quantum concerns.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.42-4.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003022+3.59%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137-5.19%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.268177-8.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002034-3.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge