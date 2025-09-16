Google’s New AI Platform Supports Stablecoins, Partners With Coinbase

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/16 23:26
Sleepless AI
AI$0.138+1.17%
Major
MAJOR$0.16166+0.77%

Tech giant Google has unveiled a new open-source AI platform that supports stablecoin payments alongside traditional methods like credit and debit cards.

The platform is designed to streamline transactions between AI applications, making payments faster and more flexible.

Google Partners With Coinbase for Stablecoin Integration

To integrate stablecoins, Google partnered with Coinbase, which has developed its own AI and crypto payments system.

Earlier this month, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that they are aggressively implementing AI in writing the company code.

In addition to this, Google has collaborated with the Ethereum Foundation and more than 60 other organizations, including Salesforce, American Express, and Etsy, to ensure broad compatibility and secure transactions.

Erik Reppel, head of engineering at Coinbase’s developer platform, told Fortune that the collaboration ensures both companies’ payment systems can work together seamlessly. “We’re all working to figure out how we can make AI transmit value to each other,” he said.

Leveraging AI Agents for Autonomous Transactions

The tech giant said that it will leverage AI agents to facilitate seamless autonomous transactions between different AI applications.

Google’s new agent-to-agent payments protocol expands on a framework launched in April, which standardizes communication between AI agents.

The new system makes sure that transactions between agents are secure and executed according to human intent, said a Google executive.

Speaking on the development, James Tromans, the head of Web3 at Google Cloud said:

Google is among the major tech companies exploring stablecoin integrations, a trend gaining traction in Silicon Valley under a crypto-friendly U.S. administration.

Other firms, such as Apple, Airbnb, and Meta, have explored similar initiatives. In June, Shopify announced plans to offer stablecoin payments to its users later this year.

Tech giant Google is keenly exploring the blockchain and crypto ecosystem recently. Last month, in August, Google Cloud introduced its own Layer-1 blockchain, Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), aimed at streamlining digital payment processes for financial institutions and enterprises. The protocol is currently operating in a private testnet phase, with a public rollout planned in the coming months.

next

The post Google’s New AI Platform Supports Stablecoins, Partners With Coinbase appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.138+1.17%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002645+2.67%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004665+0.06%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.99+0.44%
Major
MAJOR$0.16162+0.89%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Share
Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana price prediction has assessed momentum after $198M in inflows and FORD’s $1.58B purchase, plus Pantera’s $1.1B stake. Price has traded in a rising channel, testing $270–$300; RSI mid-60s, MACD positive. Base case has remained $500–$600 for 2025; $1,000 has looked unlikely.
Solana
SOL$238.45+1.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:44
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As 'Modern-Day Gold'

Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain