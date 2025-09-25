GoPlus: GAIN project exploited by attackers due to LayerZero peer configuration error

PANews reported on September 25th that GoPlus analyzed the GAIN project, claiming it was exploited by attackers due to a LayerZero peer configuration error. The attackers initialized additional peers on the Ethereum chain and minted TTTTT tokens , bypassing cross-chain verification and issuing an additional 5 billion GAIN on the BSC chain. This incident, similar to the previous Yala attack, caused the price of GAIN to plummet by over 90% . Users are advised to temporarily suspend interaction with the project to prevent losses.
