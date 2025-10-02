Gossip Protocol Replication, Multi-Signatures, and M-of-N Consensus Explained

Abstract and 1. Introduction

The algorithm uses Gossip-like approach for replication and works as follows:

Gossiping happens in an infinite loop. On each loop (let’s call it round) node (let’s call it node A) choose randomly one peer (let’s call it node B) with which it should gossip. \

Then node A sends message to node B. The message includes timestamp and timestamp index from which node A expects to get updates from node B. It’s like a pagination (i.e. give me all records, which timestamp is higher than ). Also keep in mind, that node A should store last requested timestamp and timestamp index for node B (in order not to request the same records again). If there wasn’t communication before, then node A sends timestamp = 0 and timestampIndex = 0 \

Node B prepare an array of records which satisfy the provided timestamp and timestampIndex from node A (i.e. filter 𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑑𝐵.𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑚𝑝 > 𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑑𝐴.𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑚𝑝|| (𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑑𝐴.𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑚𝑝 === 𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑑𝐵.𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑚𝑝 && 𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑑𝐵.𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑚𝑝𝐼𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑥 > 𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑑𝐴.𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑚𝑝𝐼𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑥)) \

Node B sends records back to Node A as array of records with some limit (like no more than 10 records in one request, to prevent traffic flooding). The limit option can be set in algorithm parameters \

Node A receive these records, sort them in ASC order, and apply them (the logic is described in “Append process / append from another node”) \

After append, node A updates last requested timestamp and timestampIndex for node B to the timestamp and timestampIndex from the last record received from node B (sorted in ASC order) \