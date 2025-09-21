TLDRs; Grab and WeRide will launch Singapore’s first autonomous shuttle service, Ai.R, in Punggol by early 2026. The fleet includes WeRide’s GXR and Robobus models, operating initially with safety operators onboard. Passengers will enjoy insurance coverage, live tracking via the Grab app, and dedicated AV support services. The move is part of a broader Grab-WeRide [...] The post Grab, WeRide to Roll Out Singapore’s First Autonomous Shuttle Service by 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs; Grab and WeRide will launch Singapore’s first autonomous shuttle service, Ai.R, in Punggol by early 2026. The fleet includes WeRide’s GXR and Robobus models, operating initially with safety operators onboard. Passengers will enjoy insurance coverage, live tracking via the Grab app, and dedicated AV support services. The move is part of a broader Grab-WeRide [...] The post Grab, WeRide to Roll Out Singapore’s First Autonomous Shuttle Service by 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Grab, WeRide to Roll Out Singapore’s First Autonomous Shuttle Service by 2026

By: Coincentral
2025/09/21 13:04
TLDRs;

  • Grab and WeRide will launch Singapore’s first autonomous shuttle service, Ai.R, in Punggol by early 2026.
  • The fleet includes WeRide’s GXR and Robobus models, operating initially with safety operators onboard.
  • Passengers will enjoy insurance coverage, live tracking via the Grab app, and dedicated AV support services.
  • The move is part of a broader Grab-WeRide partnership to roll out robotaxis across Southeast Asia.

Singapore is preparing to welcome its first consumer-facing autonomous shuttle service, as Grab and Chinese self-driving pioneer WeRide team up to launch a new service called Ai.R.

The initiative, announced last month, marks a significant step toward embedding driverless technology into the nation’s transportation fabric.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has chosen Grab as the sole operator of this pilot program in Punggol, a fast-developing residential area, where the service will begin with two designated routes and a starting fleet of 11 autonomous vehicles.

Fleet to serve daily community needs

The fleet will feature WeRide’s five-seater GXR and eight-seater Robobus, both of which have passed Singapore’s stringent Milestone 1 safety assessment. Initially, all shuttles will include safety operators onboard as they familiarize themselves with the routes.

Grab expects commercial passenger service to launch in early 2026, with Ai.R shuttles connecting residents to everyday amenities such as schools, supermarkets, clinics, and transport hubs. Passengers will be able to track vehicles in real time through the Grab app, mirroring the company’s existing ride-hailing experience.

To ensure reliability and safety, Grab has also committed to training more than 10 driver-partners as certified AV safety operators through GrabAcademy in collaboration with WeRide.

Safety and customer assurance built in

Passenger safety is central to the pilot. All Ai.R riders will be covered under Grab’s personal accident insurance policy, a feature already applied to the company’s conventional ride-hailing services.

In addition, a dedicated customer support hotline for AV-related queries will be established, aiming to reassure commuters about the new technology.

Grab emphasized that maintaining customer trust is critical to public adoption. The presence of onboard operators in the initial phase is designed to build confidence among first-time riders, while regulators continue monitoring operational safety.

Regional strategy strengthens collaboration

The Punggol shuttle service builds on a deeper strategic alliance between Grab and WeRide, announced in August 2025. That deal included a strategic equity investment by Grab into WeRide to accelerate the deployment of Level 4 robotaxis and shuttles across Southeast Asia.

Beyond Singapore, the partnership seeks to tackle regional challenges, particularly driver supply shortages in major Southeast Asian cities. Grab has noted that autonomous vehicles could supplement human drivers during peak hours, while providing scalable transport options in growing urban centers.

Financially, both companies are well-positioned for expansion. WeRide reported an 836.7% revenue jump in Q2 2025, with robotaxi revenues alone hitting $6.4 million. Grab, meanwhile, recorded 23% revenue growth in the same quarter to $819 million, supported by a liquidity cushion of $7.6 billion. These results give both firms the runway to pursue autonomous transport without derailing their core operations.

The Singapore pilot will serve as a testing ground for broader Southeast Asian adoption, potentially positioning Grab and WeRide as leaders in commercial autonomous mobility in the region.

