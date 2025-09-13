Grammy-Nominated Rock Band Releases ‘Making Love To Morgan Wallen’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:13
Limp Bizkit returns with “Making Love to Morgan Wallen,” its first new single in four years, pairing eyebrow-raising lyrics with tributes to Chester Bennington and David Bowie. UNSPECIFIED – circa 1970: Photo of FESTIVALS and CROWDS and AUDIENCE and LIMP BIZKIT (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)

Redferns

Limp Bizkit is back with new music, as the nu-metal group has released its first single in years, and it comes with a title that’s certain to raise eyebrows. “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” attached the band to one of the biggest names in another genre entirely, and it’s the kind of head-turning phrase that could generate plenty of attention.

Limp Bizkit Names Morgan Wallen

“Making Love to Morgan Wallen” doesn’t just feature the country superstar’s name in the title, he also pops up in the lyrics. Toward the end of the track, Fred Durst raps, “I make this motherfucker diamond plated / Makin’ love to Morgan Wallen in an elevator / I’ll be turnin’ on you bitches like a generator/ I’ll be the greatest motherfucker that you ever hated.” The Wallen reference finishes the tune in odd fashion, but that’s common for the outfit.

Chester Bennington and David Bowie

The single also includes shoutouts to some late rock greats. Chester Bennington of Linkin Park fame and David Bowie are mentioned directly, as Durst pays tribute with bars like, “Damn, I miss you, Chester,” and “Ground control with a soul like Bowie.”

First New Music Since Still Sucks

“Making Love to Morgan Wallen” is Limp Bizkit’s first new song in four years, and it’s the group’s first proper release since the 2021 album Still Sucks. The cut was teased in recent weeks on social media, where fans caught glimpses of Durst alongside Kristina Rybalchenko, a drummer and influencer who has built her own following online.

Early signs suggest people are at least curious about the cut. As of the time of writing, the single appears at No. 157 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in America.

Limp Bizkit Partners With Battlefield 6

“Making Love to Morgan Wallen” is part of a partnership with Battlefield 6 and Limp Bizkit, and the game is scheduled for release on October 10. A remix of the band’s 1999 smash “Break Stuff” was featured in an early trailer for the upcoming installment.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/12/grammy-nominated-rock-band-releases-making-love-to-morgan-wallen/

