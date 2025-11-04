GrantiX Brings $1.57 Trillion Impact-Investing Market On-Chain Through AI-Powered SocialFi Platform

[PRESS RELEASE – Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 3rd, 2025]

GrantiX, the world’s first sustainable, multi-chain impact platform bridging traditional charities with blockchain donors, announced the upcoming launch of its mainnet ecosystem, uniting the $1.57 trillion impact-investing market with the transparency and scalability of Web3.

Built on Arbitrum and designed to be blockchain-agnostic, GrantiX enables users to fund and track real-world social impact projects directly on-chain. Its AI-driven ecosystem connects verified social entrepreneurs with crypto investors through an integrated DeFi, SocialFi, and gamified Learn-to-Earn model, turning charitable giving into measurable, revenue-positive impact.

Unlike traditional nonprofits or hype-driven Web3 projects that depend on grants or token speculation, GrantiX sustains itself through DeFi and CeFi integrations, impact staking, and transaction-based donations. The platform supports round-up contributions, decentralized endowments, and tokenization advisory services for social enterprises, bringing sustainable funding to causes worldwide.

GrantiX’s technology has already processed more than 15,000 donations totaling $200,000, distributed $50,000 in grants to verified social entrepreneurs, and attracted more than 10,000 users organically without paid marketing. Its MVP is fully developed, with all smart contracts audited by CertiK, ensuring top-tier security ahead of its December mainnet launch.

The platform’s AI Evaluation and Risk Management Layer adds an analytical backbone to its mission by assessing project efficiency, analyzing user behavior to match funding with causes likely to gain traction, and flagging early risks such as fund misallocation or reputational issues. This transparency-first approach ensures that every cent donated through GrantiX is traceable, verifiable, and aligned with impact performance.

With over $850,000 in angel funding secured, GrantiX’s ecosystem already includes more than 40 active projects addressing causes from disaster relief and mental health to child welfare, seniors, animals, and environmental sustainability. The next phase includes IDO and IEO presales, CEX listings, and a global marketing rollout backed by more than 50 Web3 partners and ambassadors.

Industry analysts view GrantiX as a key bridge between off-chain philanthropy, which exceeded $592 billion in 2024 (Giving USA), and emerging crypto philanthropy, which surpassed $1 billion in donations according to The Giving Block’s 2025 report. By combining transparency, AI analytics, and multi-chain accessibility, GrantiX brings new efficiency to a sector where traditional aid models are under strain amid declining government support.

The December launch positions GrantiX to redefine the intersection of blockchain, AI, and impact investing, creating what the team calls an “impact layer for Web3,” a model where doing good becomes part of digital utility itself.

About GrantiX

GrantiX is a sustainable, multi-chain impact platform connecting donors, social entrepreneurs, and investors on-chain. Through its AI-powered Web3 ecosystem, GrantiX brings transparency and efficiency to global impact investing. Its audited, revenue-positive model combines DeFi, SocialFi, and DAO governance tools to fund and verify real-world charitable projects. Founded by Dr. Konstantin Livshits and Anton Yanushkevich, GrantiX’s mission is to make doing good a scalable, rewarding part of Web3 utility.

Join the GrantiX community on social media!

Website

Telegram

X (Twitter)

YouTube

LinkedIn

Discord

The post GrantiX Brings $1.57 Trillion Impact-Investing Market On-Chain Through AI-Powered SocialFi Platform appeared first on CryptoPotato.