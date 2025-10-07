ExchangeDEX+
The post Grayscale Adds ETH & Solana Staking ETPs as XRP ETF Nears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale activates ETH and Solana staking ETPs for institutional access. XRP ETF decision window draws near as market eyes SEC ruling. New staking funds mark Wall Street's shift to yield crypto products. Former Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett said as much on X this morning, highlighting Grayscale's new ETHE and ETH Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) that officially added staking at the U.S. market open. The move drew immediate reactions from the XRP community, where traders once again asked the same question: When XRP ETF? 🚨NEW: Big day for crypto on Wall Street. @Grayscale's $ETHE and $ETH ETPs will add staking this morning at market open. $GSOL, the company's Solana trust, has also activated staking. — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) October 6, 2025 Grayscale Expands Its Institutional Strategy The new ETPs extend Grayscale Investments' broader effort to offer investors regulated exposure to digital-asset networks while unlocking yield from proof-of-stake protocols. Alongside Ethereum, the firm's Solana Trust (GSOL) has now activated staking, letting validator rewards flow back into fund performance and strengthening on-chain security. Related: Grayscale ETF Approved, But Altcoins Stall: What's Holding Them Back? According to Grayscale's CEO, Peter Mintzberg, the new products are part of the company's strategy to turn opportunities like staking into tangible value potential for investors. In the meantime, Grayscale will stake passively through institutional custodians and a diversified validator network, a structure designed to combine yield generation with compliance and network resilience. The move keeps Grayscale's products consistent with the SEC-registered framework that governs its Ethereum Trust (ETHE) and other exchange-traded offerings. When will XRP ETFs launch? Meanwhile, XRP supporters seeking institutional investment opportunities remain hopeful over the potential approval of multiple ETF applications by the SEC. The final deadline for such approvals is less than two weeks away, and many XRP supporters believe the regulatory agency will…

Grayscale Adds ETH & Solana Staking ETPs as XRP ETF Nears

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 00:11
  • Grayscale activates ETH and Solana staking ETPs for institutional access.
  • XRP ETF decision window draws near as market eyes SEC ruling.
  • New staking funds mark Wall Street’s shift to yield crypto products.

Former Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett said as much on X this morning, highlighting Grayscale’s new ETHE and ETH Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) that officially added staking at the U.S. market open.

The move drew immediate reactions from the XRP community, where traders once again asked the same question: When XRP ETF?

Grayscale Expands Its Institutional Strategy

The new ETPs extend Grayscale Investments’ broader effort to offer investors regulated exposure to digital-asset networks while unlocking yield from proof-of-stake protocols.

Alongside Ethereum, the firm’s Solana Trust (GSOL) has now activated staking, letting validator rewards flow back into fund performance and strengthening on-chain security.

Related: Grayscale ETF Approved, But Altcoins Stall: What’s Holding Them Back?

According to Grayscale’s CEO, Peter Mintzberg, the new products are part of the company’s strategy to turn opportunities like staking into tangible value potential for investors. In the meantime, Grayscale will stake passively through institutional custodians and a diversified validator network, a structure designed to combine yield generation with compliance and network resilience.

The move keeps Grayscale’s products consistent with the SEC-registered framework that governs its Ethereum Trust (ETHE) and other exchange-traded offerings.

When will XRP ETFs launch?

Meanwhile, XRP supporters seeking institutional investment opportunities remain hopeful over the potential approval of multiple ETF applications by the SEC. The final deadline for such approvals is less than two weeks away, and many XRP supporters believe the regulatory agency will give the green light for the institutional product. 

Most crypto analysts believe the approval of XRP ETFs will trigger a massive demand for XRP, considering that the protracted case between Ripple and the SEC has been resolved.

In the meantime, data from TradingView reveals a tight trading range for XRP over the past few weeks, suggesting a momentum build-up ahead of the landmark event. XRP traded for $2.99 at the time of filing this report.

Related: Spot XRP ETF Applications Oct 18–25 Could Spark XRP Supply Shock After Approval

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/grayscale-adds-eth-solana-staking-etps-as-xrp-etf-nears/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
