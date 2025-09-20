The post Grayscale CEO Speaks out as XRP, SOL, ADA Crypto ETP Launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent tweet, Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg revealed that Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, with the ticker GDLC and the first multi-asset crypto ETP, has launched in the US. The ETF kicked off trading on Friday on the NYSE and includes the five largest cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano. These five major cryptocurrencies account for more than 90% of the total market capitalization, according to Grayscale. Today, we’re proud to launch Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (Ticker: GDLC), the first multi-asset crypto ETP in the US. This launch is more than just another ETP – it’s a reflection of our decade-long commitment to being first, moving fast, and giving investors transparent… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 19, 2025 The long-awaited launch followed approval on Wednesday from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that allowed the digital asset manager to convert its Grayscale Digital Large Cap (GDLC) Fund into an ETF and allocate to various crypto assets. In his tweet, Grayscale CEO stated that the launch was more than just another ETP, as it reflects Grayscale’s commitment to being first, moving fast and giving investors transparent exposure to the cryptocurrency market. What’s happening? Grayscale’s multi-crypto-asset ETP launch coincides with a growing appetite among institutional and retail investors for diversified crypto exposure. The GDLC fund earmarks about 70% to Bitcoin and 20% to Ethereum and has existed in other forms since 2018, most recently trading over the counter. GDLC has increased by more than 40% in 2025 as many cryptocurrencies hit record highs. GDLC has surpassed Bitcoin by nearly 11% since June, as the four other cryptocurrencies in the fund (Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano) outperformed BTC. In positive news shared by Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, the SEC has approved the generic listings standards that might clear the way… The post Grayscale CEO Speaks out as XRP, SOL, ADA Crypto ETP Launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent tweet, Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg revealed that Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, with the ticker GDLC and the first multi-asset crypto ETP, has launched in the US. The ETF kicked off trading on Friday on the NYSE and includes the five largest cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano. These five major cryptocurrencies account for more than 90% of the total market capitalization, according to Grayscale. Today, we’re proud to launch Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (Ticker: GDLC), the first multi-asset crypto ETP in the US. This launch is more than just another ETP – it’s a reflection of our decade-long commitment to being first, moving fast, and giving investors transparent… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 19, 2025 The long-awaited launch followed approval on Wednesday from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that allowed the digital asset manager to convert its Grayscale Digital Large Cap (GDLC) Fund into an ETF and allocate to various crypto assets. In his tweet, Grayscale CEO stated that the launch was more than just another ETP, as it reflects Grayscale’s commitment to being first, moving fast and giving investors transparent exposure to the cryptocurrency market. What’s happening? Grayscale’s multi-crypto-asset ETP launch coincides with a growing appetite among institutional and retail investors for diversified crypto exposure. The GDLC fund earmarks about 70% to Bitcoin and 20% to Ethereum and has existed in other forms since 2018, most recently trading over the counter. GDLC has increased by more than 40% in 2025 as many cryptocurrencies hit record highs. GDLC has surpassed Bitcoin by nearly 11% since June, as the four other cryptocurrencies in the fund (Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano) outperformed BTC. In positive news shared by Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, the SEC has approved the generic listings standards that might clear the way…

Grayscale CEO Speaks out as XRP, SOL, ADA Crypto ETP Launches

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 17:17
Solana
SOL$237.7-1.27%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,793.94-0.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08583-1.91%
Capverse
CAP$0.15174-1.00%
XRP
XRP$2.9811-1.46%
Cardano
ADA$0.8887-0.53%

In a recent tweet, Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg revealed that Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, with the ticker GDLC and the first multi-asset crypto ETP, has launched in the US.

The ETF kicked off trading on Friday on the NYSE and includes the five largest cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano. These five major cryptocurrencies account for more than 90% of the total market capitalization, according to Grayscale.

The long-awaited launch followed approval on Wednesday from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that allowed the digital asset manager to convert its Grayscale Digital Large Cap (GDLC) Fund into an ETF and allocate to various crypto assets.

In his tweet, Grayscale CEO stated that the launch was more than just another ETP, as it reflects Grayscale’s commitment to being first, moving fast and giving investors transparent exposure to the cryptocurrency market.

What’s happening?

Grayscale’s multi-crypto-asset ETP launch coincides with a growing appetite among institutional and retail investors for diversified crypto exposure.

The GDLC fund earmarks about 70% to Bitcoin and 20% to Ethereum and has existed in other forms since 2018, most recently trading over the counter.

GDLC has increased by more than 40% in 2025 as many cryptocurrencies hit record highs. GDLC has surpassed Bitcoin by nearly 11% since June, as the four other cryptocurrencies in the fund (Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano) outperformed BTC.

In positive news shared by Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, the SEC has approved the generic listings standards that might clear the way for spot crypto ETFs to launch under the ’33 Act, as long as they have futures on Coinbase, which currently includes about 12 to 15 coins.

Source: https://u.today/grayscale-ceo-speaks-out-as-xrp-sol-ada-crypto-etp-launches

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana Price Forecast After Spot ETFs Approval and the Top Crypto to Buy Now

Solana Price Forecast After Spot ETFs Approval and the Top Crypto to Buy Now

Solana (SOL) price is set to get a serious uplift in Q4 after spot ETFs are approved, with the majority of analysts predicting a sharp rally now that institutional capital will start flowing in. But while SOL will benefit from the momentum, chatter among investors is shifting to newer cryptos with bigger upside potential. One […]
Solana
SOL$237.71-1.34%
GET
GET$0.00767-2.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 17:30
Share
MetaMask token hints zorgen voor speculatie in cryptomarkt

MetaMask token hints zorgen voor speculatie in cryptomarkt

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   MetaMask, de meest gebruikte Ethereum-wallet wereldwijd, staat opnieuw volop in de belangstelling. Joseph Lubin, CEO van ConsenSys, liet doorschemeren dat er een eigen token op komst is. Die ene hint was genoeg om de cryptowereld in beweging te brengen: van mogelijke airdrops tot speculatie over de gevolgen voor miljoenen gebruikers. MetaMask en de groeiende rol in het Ethereum-ecosysteem MetaMask is al jaren de favoriete toegangspoort tot Ethereum en Web3. Miljoenen mensen gebruiken de wallet dagelijks om hun crypto te beheren, toegang te krijgen tot dApps en deel te nemen aan DeFi-projecten. Deze centrale positie maakt de invloed van MetaMask enorm. Een eigen token zou die rol verder kunnen uitbouwen en ruimte geven aan nieuwe toepassingen, zoals community governance of extra functionaliteiten binnen het ecosysteem. MetaMask USD ($mUSD) is now live. The best way in and out of crypto is here. pic.twitter.com/h6zSUao7Ka — MetaMask.eth (@MetaMask) September 15, 2025 Joseph Lubin hint op imminent MetaMask token Tijdens een evenement sprak Joseph Lubin over een mogelijke lancering van een MetaMask-token en gebruikte daarbij het woord “imminent”. Dat ene woord zorgde voor een kettingreactie. Op platforms zoals Polymarket zetten handelaren weddenschappen in op de precieze timing van een release. ConsenSys was tot nu toe terughoudend met het idee van een eigen token, juist om speculatie te temperen. Toch lijkt de druk vanuit de community om stappen te zetten steeds sterker te worden. JUST IN: Consensys’ Joseph Lubin confirms a Metamask token is coming very soon. pic.twitter.com/UbTNPOjMC8 — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) September 18, 2025 Speculatie en verwachtingen rond mogelijke MetaMask airdrop De vraag of MetaMask een airdrop gaat doen houdt de gemoederen al jaren bezig. Veel gebruikers hopen dat hun eerdere interacties met de wallet ze recht geven op gratis tokens, mocht die er ooit komen. ConsenSys heeft eerder benadrukt dat een token alleen waardevol is als het echt iets toevoegt aan het netwerk. Tot nu toe zijn er geen details over distributie, tokenomics of de exacte timing van een lancering. Toch houden verwachtingen en geruchten de energie in de markt hoog. Wat een MetaMask token kan betekenen voor gebruikers Mocht er een MetaMask token komen, dan kunnen gebruikers mogelijk rekenen op voordelen als inspraak via governance of lagere transactiekosten. Het zou bovendien een stap zijn richting verdere decentralisatie van het platform. Voor investeerders kan een tokenlancering een belangrijk moment zijn, juist omdat MetaMask zo’n grote en loyale community heeft. Wat ConsenSys uiteindelijk beslist, zal niet alleen invloed hebben op gebruikers, maar ook op de bredere Ethereum- en DeFi-markt. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn goede tijden voor crypto. Jerome Powell van de Federal Reserve heeft voor het sinds 2024 de rentes verlaagt, en dit is in principe een positief economisch signaal. Vaak wordt zo’n verandering gevolgd door stijgingen op de markten. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in… Continue reading MetaMask token hints zorgen voor speculatie in cryptomarkt document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); MetaMask blijft bron van speculatie en verwachting De uitspraken van Joseph Lubin hebben de aandacht volledig op MetaMask gericht, maar zekerheid is er nog niet. Een MetaMask-token en eventuele airdrop blijven voer voor speculatie. De cryptowereld kijkt gespannen toe, in afwachting van het moment dat ConsenSys de knoop doorhakt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht MetaMask token hints zorgen voor speculatie in cryptomarkt is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001827-7.72%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0134-3.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017862+0.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 16:16
Share
Hong Kong-listed company Zhonghuan New Energy is collaborating with Ant Blockchain to explore new energy digital assets and other fields.

Hong Kong-listed company Zhonghuan New Energy is collaborating with Ant Blockchain to explore new energy digital assets and other fields.

PANews reported on September 20 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Zhonghuan New Energy, a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Ant Blockchain Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., intending to explore new energy digital assets and new energy artificial intelligence ecosystems. Ant Blockchain will provide technical support in blockchain technology, full-link solutions for data assets, artificial intelligence large models and ecological integration.
Chainlink
LINK$23.17-3.57%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01414-2.54%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.0000055+11.78%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 17:41
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Price Forecast After Spot ETFs Approval and the Top Crypto to Buy Now

MetaMask token hints zorgen voor speculatie in cryptomarkt

Hong Kong-listed company Zhonghuan New Energy is collaborating with Ant Blockchain to explore new energy digital assets and other fields.

Pi Network News: New Developments Could Push Price to $0.40

Vancouver mayor announced that the firefighter mental health fund will accept Bitcoin