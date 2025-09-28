Grayscale Crypto Report Signals Historic Altcoin Takeover in 2025

Asset manager Grayscale has suggested that the third quarter of 2025 may be remembered as an unusual altcoin season, one that did not follow the familiar patterns of the past.
Bitcoin, which usually sets the pace, underperformed across the market. Instead, the spotlight shifted to other crypto assets, supported by higher volumes on centralized exchanges and policy changes that gave alternative tokens a stronger position.
Grayscale’s research framework, developed with FTSE Russell, identified six distinct crypto sectors spanning 261 tokens with a combined market capitalization of $3.5 trillion. These sectors range from currencies and smart contract platforms to artificial intelligence and financial applications, highlighting how diverse the industry has become.
Grayscale’s report showed a split picture of blockchain health. On-chain metrics showed a slowdown in users, fees, and transactions both on currencies and smart contract platforms compared to the previous quarter. A decline in speculative interest across memecoins also dropped total market activity.
There was some positive news, however: application-related fees rose by 28% quarter over quarter. This was spearheaded by decentralized platforms such as Jupiter on Solana, Aave, and Hyperliquid, with application-layer fees going above an annualized $10 billion. This gain showed rising blockchain adoption on the application level, while underlying user activity remained sluggish.
Q3 price behavior remained positive across all crypto markets, but the trend was more favorable to altcoins. Centralized exchange activity drove the sector’s gains in the financials sector.
Smart contract platforms also picked up steam, with accelerated growth of stablecoins. Stablecoins secured an explicit regulatory framework in the U.S. with the signing of the GENIUS Act in July, which saw a 16% increase in supply to above $290 billion.
Ethereum, Tron, and Avalanche were among the beneficiaries. Meanwhile, tokens related to exchanges such as BNB, CRO, and OKB saw heightened demand with volumes rising to their best level since January.
The quarter also saw dramatic growth in decentralized futures trading. Hyperliquid emerged as a crypto top-three fee earner, and new entrants like ASTER shot from $145 million to $3.4 billion in market value within a single week of trading.
Looking ahead to Q4, Grayscale cited pending crypto legislation in the US Senate, the SEC’s exchange-traded products approvals in September, and the Federal Reserve rate cuts before Q4 as factors likely to impact sentiment in the markets.
